The New Jersey Devils have traded forward P.A. Parenteau to the Nashville Predators in exchange for sixth-round pick, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

Parenteau, 33, has scored 13 goals and 27 points in 59 games with the Devils this season, his first in New Jersey.

The Devils claimed Parenteau off waivers earlier this season. The veteran signed a one-year deal, $1.25 million deal with the New York Islanders over the summer, but was placed on waivers and never played a game with the Isles this season. He will be a free-agent at season’s end.

The Canadian has 114 goals and 181 assists over 483 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Islanders (played two seasons from 2010 to 2012), Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Devils. He has five points over 15 career playoff games.

Parenteau was selected in the ninth round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.