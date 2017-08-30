Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan has decided to hang up his skates after 21 NHL seasons.

Doan made the announcement in a letter to fans published by the Arizona Republic.

"I’m retiring from the NHL," Doan wrote after calling his decision one of the hardest he's ever had to make. "My wife, Andrea, and I have prayed about this, and I truly believe this is His timing. I have peace, and I’m so thankful for that.

"I’ve been blessed and I’m so grateful for the fans and their support. They stuck by me throughout my career and the ups and downs of the Coyotes. There are a lot of players with more skill than me and a lot more ability than me that didn’t ever get the type of appreciation that I got and the type of respect that the fans gave me, and I’m so grateful for that. I can’t express how much I appreciate it. Thank you for watching me grow up, and I enjoyed watching a lot of you grow up, too."

The 40-year-old, who spent his entire 21-year career with the Coyotes franchise, was told by the team in June he would not be re-signed.

Doan finished with six goals and 21 assists in 74 games with the Coyotes last season. He has 402 goals and 570 assists over 1,540 career NHL games.

The franchise record holder for games played, goals, assists and points said he had a feeling the Coyotes' final game of the 2016-17 season on April 8 - a 3-1 loss to Minnesota - would his last in the NHL.

"When the game ended, I remember thinking, 'This is the last NHL game I’ll be on the ice looking up instead of looking down,'" Doan wrote. "And even though my perspective will be different, my love for the NHL won’t change and I’ll continue to share that passion with the hockey fans in Arizona."

The Winnipeg Jets selected the Canadian seventh overall in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft and they become the Phoenix Coyotes a year later. Doan was named captain of the franchise in 2003 and held the title for 13 seasons.

Doan appeared in 55 playoff games during his career, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2012 before falling to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

A two-time NHL All-Star, Doan has represented Canada eight times on the international stage. He played for Team Canada at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games and did not say in his letter whether or not he would continue his international career. Hockey Canada has expressed interest in Doan, who has served as team captain at three world hockey championships, for the 2018 Olympics.

Over his career, Doan has won two world hockey championship gold medals, one world cup of hockey gold medal and three world hockey championship silver medals. He last played for Canada in 2009.

Prior to entering the NHL, Doan won back-to-back WHL and Memorial Cup championships with the Kamloops Blazers in 1994 and 1995. He is now a part-owner of the Western Hockey League team.