1h ago
Ducks, Eaves agree on three-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Anaheim Ducks have agreed with forward Patrick Eaves on a three-year, $9.45 million deal, the team announced the agreement on Friday.
The 33-year-old had a career year in 2016-17 with career-highs in goals with 32 and points with 51 split between the Dallas Stars and Ducks in 79 games.
Eaves was acquired by the Ducks on Feb. 24 for a conditional second round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft that was upgraded to a first round pick after the Ducks made it to the Western Conference final.
A 14-year NHL veteran, Eaves is at the end of a one-year, $1 million deal signed with the Stars last offseason.
The Calgary, AB native was drafted in the first round (29th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry draft by the Ottawa Senators.