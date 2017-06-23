The Anaheim Ducks have agreed with forward Patrick Eaves on a three-year, $9.45 million deal, the team announced the agreement on Friday.

The 33-year-old had a career year in 2016-17 with career-highs in goals with 32 and points with 51 split between the Dallas Stars and Ducks in 79 games.

Eaves was acquired by the Ducks on Feb. 24 for a conditional second round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft that was upgraded to a first round pick after the Ducks made it to the Western Conference final.

A 14-year NHL veteran, Eaves is at the end of a one-year, $1 million deal signed with the Stars last offseason.

The Calgary, AB native was drafted in the first round (29th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry draft by the Ottawa Senators.