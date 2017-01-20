ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:02 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday night in a game featuring a 45-minute delay and an early second intermission due to broken glass.

John Gibson made 21 saves and Hampus Lindholm scored the tying power-play goal early in the third period of the Pacific Division-leading Ducks' eighth victory in 10 games.

Ritchie dramatically rewarded the Ducks for a strong performance when Nikita Zadorov turned over the puck in the slot. Ondrej Kase tipped it to Anaheim's power forward, and he fired a shot through traffic for his 11th goal.

Calvin Pickard stopped 34 shots for the NHL-worst Avalanche, who have lost four straight and 21 of 25.