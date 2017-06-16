The Anaheim Ducks have placed defenceman Simon Despres on waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Despres, 25, played just one game with the Ducks this season (Oct. 13 vs. Dallas), the first of his five-year contract, and spent the remainder on the season on long-term injured reserve.

Despres had four more years on his contract at $3.7 million a year. This will help open up more room for Fowler's expected extension... https://t.co/kBzTHZB8WP — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 16, 2017

He missed 42 games during the 2015-16 season due to a concussion sustained on an illegal hit by Tyson Barrie four games into the season. Despres was injured one week after agreeing to a five-year, $18.5 million contract extension.

The deal has four seasons remaining on it at a cap hit of $3.7 million, the buyout will leave the Ducks with a retained cap hit of $1.26M in 2017-18. However, according to CapFriendly, the Ducks will get a $337,500 cap credit in the next two seasons before taking a hit of $962,500 in 2020-21 and then an annual cap hit of $662,500 from 2021-2025.

The Ducks acquired Despres from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015 for defenceman Ben Lovejoy. He scored one goal and added nine assists in 39 games with the Ducks.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Ducks are progressing well on a contract extension with Hampus Lindholm and the buyout means they will have extra cap space to help sign him.