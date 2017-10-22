HOUSTON — Romell Quioto and Mauro Manotas scored in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Houston (13-10-11), which is unbeaten in six matches, will host Sporting Kansas City in the single-game knockout round. Chicago (16-11-7) also secured a home game in the opening round and will face the New York Red Bulls.

Leonardo opened the scoring in the second minute with a header of Adolfo Machado's long throw in.

On a counter attack in the 68th, Quioto dribbled from near midfield into the 18-yard box and sent a touch-angled shot past goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. Seven minutes later, Manotas redirected Andrew Wenger's cross on a breakaway.

Nemanja Nikolic, in his inaugural season in the MLS, won the Golden Boot award with 24 goals for Chicago, three in front of Portland's Diego Valeri.

Chicago hasn't won in Houston since the 2007 season.