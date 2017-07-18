Former Toronto Maple Leafs fourth-round pick Matt Frattin has signed with the Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

Frattin spent last season with the Stockton Heat, scoring 18 goals and posting 36 points in 54 games with a minus-15 rating.

He last time in the NHL with the Maple Leafs during the 2014-15 season, when he was held without a point in nine contests.

In total, the 29-year-old appeared in 135 NHL games, posting 17 goals and 35 assists with the Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets. He played a career-high 56 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2011-12 season.

Based in Beijing, Kunlun is lone the KHL based in China.