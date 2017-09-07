Who had the best off-season moves in the West?

Brooks Laich will spend training camp with the Los Angeles Kings on a professional tryout.

Laich tweeted Wednesday night he would be joining the Kings after spending the entire 2016-17 season in the AHL.

"Fired up to be attending the @LAKings training camp," Laich wrote, "grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to put all my summers prep into action!"

A veteran of 764 career NHL games, Laich has not played in the league since April 9, 2016.

He appeared in 21 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016 after being acquired from the Washington Capitals ahead of the trade deadline. In total, he posted two goals and 14 points over 81 games with the Capitals and Leafs that season.

Laich posted three consecutive 20-goal seasons from 2007-2010, but has failed to top eight goals over his previous four NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old scored one goal and added eight assists while appearing in just 27 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last season due to injuries.

Laich will join Andrei Loktionov, Brandon Prust and Chris Lee as players on PTOs with the Kings.

The centre owns 134 goals and 331 points over his 12 seasons in the NHL. He owned a cap hit of $4.5 million last season.