Former Edmonton Oilers second-round pick Anton Lander has signed a two-year deal with Ak Bars of the KHL.

Lander, 26, appeared in 22 games with the Oilers last season, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He scored 25 goals and tallied 55 points in 42 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Ak Bars agrees to terms with Anton Lander on a 2-year deal. The last 6 seasons @Landie51 played in teams of @EdmontonOilers' system. https://t.co/CiJJjgwLpf — KHL (@khl_eng) July 10, 2017

Drafted 40th overall in 2009, Lander played a career-high 61 games with the Oilers in 2015-16 and scored one goal with two assists. He made his debut with the Oilers during the 2011-12 season and owns 10 goals and 35 points in 215 career NHL games.