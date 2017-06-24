The Calgary Flames have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders.

The Flames also get a fourth round draft pick in the trade, and send the Islanders a first round draft pick and two second round draft picks

We have acquired Travis Hamonic & a 4th rd pick in '19 or '20 from NYI for a '18 1st rd pick, '18 2nd rd pick & 2nd rd pick in '19 or '20! pic.twitter.com/3RNHsHQXLS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 24, 2017

The first round draft pick for the Islanders is for 2018 as is one of the second round picks. The second second round pick will be in 2019 or 2020. The fourth round pick the Flames receive will be in 2019 or 2020.

Hamonic had three goals and 11 assists in 49 games for the Islanders last season. For his career, the 2008 second round draft pick has 26 goals and 120 assists in 444 games, all with the Islanders up to this point.

The 26-year-old has three years left on his deal at $3.857 million per season.