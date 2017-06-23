The Calgary Flames added defence to their stable at the 2017 NHL Draft with the selection of Juuso Valimaki 16th overall from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League.

Valimaki played in 60 games for the Americans in 2016-17 and scored 19 goals while adding 42 assists from the blue line.

“They have very good defencemen (in Calgary) and I think I’ll fit in very well,” Valimaki said after he was selected in the draft. “I’m doing everything I can to make the team right away, but I think I can play there in two years for sure.”

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button is impressed with the effort of the 18-year-old.

"A smart, workhorse defenceman who can contribute in multiple areas," Button said in his pre-draft analysis.