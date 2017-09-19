Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith saw his first game action with the team on Monday night in a split-squad contest with the Edmonton Oilers. He allowed four goals on 13 shots in just under 30 minutes of play before Jon Gilles subbed in to play the second half.

“It was far from good,” Smith told the Calgary Sun of his debut. “But the good thing is there’s a lot of work left to do. I’ll be out there first thing on Wednesday to get some stuff done.

“There’s been a lot of lead-up to this preseason, so it was nice to get out there and at least get into a game. It wasn’t the outcome I was looking for, but it’s the preseason, and I don’t necessarily look at the results. I want to feel good in the regular season, and this was just a stepping stone.”

Flames acquired Smith from the Arizona Coyotes in June to be their starter for the 2017-18 season.

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said there's no reason to panic after one preseason game, pointing out Smith likely didn't face many shots in the off-season.

“I’m not going to judge … it’s really early,” Gulutzan said. “It’s a little different for goalies. They see three practices, and if you think of all of their skates in the summer, it’s pretty tough for them when guys are playing shinny hockey … so it’s good to get them minutes.”

The Flames lost Monday's game in Calgary 5-4.

Smith spent the past six years with the Arizona Coyotes and posted 19-26-9 record last season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average.

Eddie Lack, who is expected to serve as Smith's backup this season, allowed three goals on 23 shots against the Oilers split-squad that included Connor McDavid.