44m ago
Flames sign Stone to 3-year, $10.5M deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenceman Michael Stone to a three-year, $10.5 million deal,according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
The 26-year-old spent last season split between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames, finishing with a combined three goals and 12 assists in 64 games.
Stone is coming off a one-year, $4 million contract.
The Winnipeg native has 26 goals and 76 assists in five seasons, mostly with the Coyotes.