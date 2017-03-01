CALGARY — TJ Brodie's breakaway goal 1:47 into overtime Tuesday night gave the Calgary Flames a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Sprung free from the opponent's blue line in by a 100-foot pass from Mikael Backlund, Brodie made a nifty deke and buried a shot under the cross bar for his fifth goal of the season.

Calgary improves to 7-2 in overtime while toppling one of the best in the Kings. Los Angeles was 10-1 before losing in overtime on consecutive nights, also losing that way in Minnesota on Monday.

Red-hot Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary (34-26-4). The Flames are 6-0-1 in their last seven and climb within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. They currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Tanner Pearson with his team-leading 21st goal scored for Los Angeles (30-27-6). The Kings kick-off a seven-game homestand Thursday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Kings pull to within one point of the St. Louis Blues, who hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Ferland was promoted a week ago to a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan and the trio have been on a roll since, with Ferland scoring four goals in their five games together. The six-foot-two winger keeps playing his bruising, physical style too, as demonstrated on his tying goal at 9:44 of the second period.

First, Ferland knocked Jake Muzzin to the ice with a glass-rattling bodycheck in the Kings corner. Then he promptly went to the front of the net where he neatly slapped Mark Giordano's pass behind Ben Bishop to tie the game.

Seven goals in his last 13 games gives Ferland 12 on the season. His career high had been four. He is also Calgary's top scorer since the all-star break.

Bishop was making his first start for the Kings after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was superb all night, especially in the second period when Calgary outshot the Kings 13-7. He had 28 stops on the night to fall to 16-12-4.

Matching Bishop stop for stop in the Calgary net was veteran Brian Elliott, who continued his hot play of late as he made his 10th start in the last 13 games.

Elliott's most important stop came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game when Muzzin's shot deflected sharply off the skate of Giordano and nearly went in.

Elliott, who finished with 28 saves against the Kings, is 8-1-1 in those 10 starts.

The Kings opened the scoring at 8:42 when Pearson, after multiple whacks at the puck, jammed the puck past the pad of Elliott. Although it took several minutes to be confirmed as a goal.

Waved off initially by the officials, who thought the whistle had gone before the puck crossed the line, Kings coach Darryl Sutter challenged it and after review, it was called a goal. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan then challenged it for goaltender interference, but the call stood.

Notes: The Kings fall to 19-5-3 when scoring first... It's the seventh time in the last eight games Calgary has given up the first goal... Los Angeles has a 22-5 record in overtime since three-on-three was introduced last season, tops in the NHL... The Kings next four road games will also be in Alberta with two each in Calgary and Edmonton.... Flames D TJ Brodie played his 400th game, as did Kings D Alec Martinez.