The Calgary Flames and veteran free agent Jaromir Jagr are discussing the possibility of joining forces with the NHL season set to being in just two days, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that the Calgary Flames and Jaromir Jagr's camp are talking tonight. No certainty it happens but it's very possible. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2017

The 45-year-old winger has made it known that he wants to continuing playing in the NHL, but hasn't been able to find a team to play for this off-season.

Jagr scored 16 goals and added 30 assists over 82 games with the Florida Panthers in 2016-17, his third year with the organization and 24th in the NHL.

The native of Czech Republic is coming off a one-year, $4 million contract.

Last week, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said that they have discussed the possibility of adding Jagr, but that might no longer be a reality after the team signed free agent winger Scottie Upshall to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis says the Blues might still be interested in Jagr after the Upshall signing, but he would probably have to take a pay cut in order to join the team.

Upshall's signing leaves the #stlblues about $2.2 million under the cap, according to @CapFriendly — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 1, 2017

I believe #stlblues remain interested in Jagr, but it would obviously have to be less than $2 million and I'm not sure how likely that is. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 1, 2017

Jagr would also have to be willing to accept a third-line and second PP role. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 1, 2017

The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner and former league MVP sits behind only Wayne Gretzky all-time with 765 goals and 1,149 assists for 1,914 points.

Calgary opens the season Wednesday night in Edmonton against the Oilers.