The Calgary Flames are adding pressure to each start for goaltenders Chad Johnson and Brian Elliott.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan will allow each goaltender to start as many consecutive games as they can. A loss will put them on the bench for the team's next game, or longer if the other gets a victory.

“It brings out competition, it brings out focus and it puts some pressure on them, too,” Gulutzan told the Calgary Sun on Monday. “Both guys, I know, can handle pressure. I’ve done that before in teams that I’ve coached where I’ve had two good goalies, and they like to push each other for it.

"I think that’s a good thing for our group right now.”

The Flames entered the All-Star break with a win over the Ottawa Senators, but had lost four straight prior to that. The team completed the month of January 5-7-1.

Brian Elliott stopped 25 of 27 shots to pick up the win against the Senators. With the Flames new approach, he'll start Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild.

"Nothing really changes,” Elliott told the Sun of the new approach. “That’s what this league is all about, really - you have to perform to be able to play. Anytime we get in there, you want to get that win. And when you’re not in there, you want the guys to do the best they can.

“You put more pressure on yourself than anybody else can put on you, so it’s no change in mindset for us. It’s just go out there and perform.”

Elliott owns a 9-12-2 record this season with a 2.88 goals against average and a .892 save percentage. His win against the Senators marked his first since Jan. 4.

Chad Johnson has started the majority of games for the Flames this season, and owns a 16-12-1 record. His GAA sits at 2.50 with a .913 save percentage. He will now wait for Elliott, and the Flames, to falter for his next start.

“My mindset, it’s not going to change,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to be thinking, ‘Oh my God, I have to win or I’m not going to play again for who knows how long.’ You’re not being productive if you’re thinking that way. But you use it for motivation.”

Both goaltenders are set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1. Elliott was acquired from the St. Louis Blues for a second-round pick at June's NHL Draft. Should he re-sign with the Flames, Calgary will have to send their 2018 third-round pick to the Blues.

The Flames, 25-24-3, currently own the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 53 points.