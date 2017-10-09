The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations.

The #Flyers have acquired G Dustin Tokarski from ANA in exchange for future considerations. Tokarski has been assigned to the @LVPhantoms. pic.twitter.com/ZWVbIlHeGh — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 9, 2017

Tokarski has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

The 28-year-old appeared in one game at the NHL level for the Ducks last season. He also played 27 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls and posted a 17-8-1 record with a 2.93 goals against average.

Tokarski has also played for the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning over the course of his NHL career.