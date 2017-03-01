The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to multi-year contract extensions.

Neuvirth's extension is a two-year, $5 million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Neuvirth is in the final year of a two-year, $3.25 million contract signed in the 2015 offseason and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Fellow Flyers goaltender Steve Mason is also slated to become a free agent this summer.

In Neuvirth’s second season with the Flyers, the 28-year-old has posted a record of 10-9-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .887 save percentage in 24 games played.

The extension makes Neuvirth eligible for the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft. The Flyers are expected to protect 23-year-old Anthony Stolarz as their goaltender in June.

The Czech Republic native is in his ninth NHL season and has spent time with the Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Flyers.

Neuvirth was drafted in the second round (34th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals.

Bellemare, 31, owns three goals and three assists in 62 games this season. He made his NHL debut with the Flyers during the 2014-15 season and owns 16 goals and 32 points in 217 games since.