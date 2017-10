Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return to action.

Per GM Ron Hextall, D Shayne Gostisbehere has an upper-body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 29, 2017

Gostisbehere had one assist in the game before leaving.

The 24-year-old has one goal and 12 assists over 11 games this season in Philadelphia, his third year with the team.