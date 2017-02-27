Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Brandon Manning has been suspended for two games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for interference on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel on Saturday.

Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning suspended two games for interference on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. https://t.co/nxvddkLp1x — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 27, 2017

The hit occurred in the second period of their outdoor game at Heinz Field when Manning, 26, hit a defenseless Guentzel in open ice. The rookie did not have possession of the puck when the collision happened.

No penalty was called on the play. Guentzel was not injured and would tally two assists to help the Penguins top the Flyers 4-2.

Manning has three goals and seven assists over 53 games this season in Philly.

The native of Prince George, Saskatchewan will be eligible to return to the Flyers' lineup for Saturday night's date with the Washington Capitals.