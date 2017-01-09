The Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals have sent forward Anthony Cirelli to the Erie Otters in exchange for forward Allan McShane and draft picks.

The trade sees McShane and five draft picks - two second-round picks, a fourth-round pick, as well as a conditional second-round and sixth-round pick - going to the Generals in exchange for Cirelli.

Cirelli, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, has 13 goals and 34 points in 26 games with the Generals this season and joins a stacked Erie lineup that includes NHL prospects Alex DeBrincat, Taylor Raddysh, Erik Cernak and Dylan Strome.

Cirelli also represented Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship, helping lead the team to a silver medal.

McShane has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 33 games this season.