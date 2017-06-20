3h ago
Golden Knights, NHL clubs reveal new uniforms
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knights have revealed their first official jersey in franchise history.
The NHL’s newest team will feature a colour-scheme of primarily grey and yellow, with black and even a little bit of red rounding out the sleeves. Red is the only colour featured on the jerseys that is not on their primary logo.
The NHL switched their jersey providers from Reebok to Adidas for the 2017-18 season and other teams have some variations.
The Minnesota WIld changed things up, shifting back to featuring their primary logo on their home jersey.
The Carolina Hurricanes also have a bit of a new look, adding black to the sleeves and bottom.
The New Jersey Devils widened the stripes on their sleeves as well.
The Edmonton Oilers shifted their shoulder colours on their orange home jersey from a lighter to a darker blue.
The Colorado Avalanche also made significant changes, adding a bottom border to their new threads.
The general theme for the NHL's new set of jerseys appears to be simplicity. Many teams have removed piping and stripes, opting for a simpler look.