Rookie Mikhail Sergachev has played in all nine games for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. If he's in the lineup again Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, he will burn the first year off of his entry-level contract and cement his status as a regular for the Lightning.

Head coach Jon Cooper appeared to confirm Sergachev would play game No. 10 during his media availability Monday.

"There's a really good chance that you will see him (against the Hurricanes)," Cooper said.

Sergachev is off to a strong start this season, posting three goals and five assists in nine games, while averaging 12:36 of ice time per game. He logged a season-high 16:56 of ice time against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in June for Jonathan Drouin and a conditional second-round pick. The Lightning will only receive the 2018 second-round selection if Sergachev appears in less than 40 games with the Lightning this season, including the playoffs.

Sergachev had a four-game audition with the Canadiens last season before being sent back to the Windsor Spitfires. He said in the preseason his goal was to play this season in the NHL.

With Sergachev in tow, the Lightning are off to an NHL-best 7-1-1 start to the season.