Juulsen's goal is to be playing pro this year

Noah Juulsen sustained a fractured foot in the team's Sept. 18 game against the Boston Bruins and will miss six weeks.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien told reporters after Monday's game the 2015 first-round pick had a chance to crack the team's roster. He did not mention any injury.

“We like the way he skates and his transition game,” Julien told reporters after the game in Quebec City. “He’s going to get a chance to make this team and if he doesn’t he’s not going to be too far away.”

​Juulsen posted an assist in the Canadiens' preseason debut in Quebec City. He did not practice on Tuesday due to what the team called a bruised foot.

Juulsen was selected 26th overall in 2015 and has spent the past two seasons with the Everett Silvertips in WHL. He posted a career-high 12 goals and 22 assists while playing a career-low of 49 games with the Silvertips last season.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native also played for Team Canada in at the 2017 World Juniors, posting two assists in seven games.