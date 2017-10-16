The Montreal Canadiens and Mark Streit have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

The Habs placed Streit on unconditional waivers Sunday as a precursor to Monday's move. Streit had earlier last week cleared regular waivers but did not report to Montreal's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Streit played just two games since rejoining Montreal, averaging 14 minutes of ice time and registering a minus-2 rating.

Streit, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins playing in three playoff games, has 96 goals and 338 assists for 434 points in 786 regular-season games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Penguins.