WASHINGTON — First overall pick Nico Hischier had a power-play goal and two assists in the first period to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4 -1 in an exhibition game Wednesday night.

Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford also had power-play goals and Will Butcher scored at even strength — all in the first 14:19.

Cory Schneider made 22 saves for the Devils. They finished the preseason 5-5-1.

Braden Holtby allowed all four goals on 33 shots. Tyler Graovac scored for Washington in the second period.

The Capitals have two games remaining in the preseason.

PENGUINS 5, SABRES 4

At Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists in Pittsburgh's 5-4 victory over Buffalo.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist, Justin Schultz added a goal, Conor Sheary had three assists, and Antti Niemi made 38 saves for the Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

Victor Antipin, Nicolas Deslauriers, Jacob Josefson and Evander Kane scored for Buffalo, and Chad Johnson made 22 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CANADIENS 2

At Quebec City, Andreas Johnsson scored and added two assists in Toronto's victory over Montreal.

Johnsson assisted on Andreas Borgman's winner as well as Martin Marincin's goal. Connor Carrick also scored, and Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves. Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 24 shots.

OILERS 4, HURRICANES 0

At Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves to help Edmonton beat Carolina.

Zack Kassian and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers. Cam Ward stopped 18 shots for the Hurricanes.

JETS 5, SENATORS 3

At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bryan Little scored twice and Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and two assists in Winnipeg's victory over Ottawa.

Marko Dano broke a 3-3 tie with 6:48 left, beating goalie Mike Condon high to the stick side. Nic Petan also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves. Bobby Ryan, Alex Formenton and Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa, and Condon stopped 29 shots.