FRISCO, Texas — Tim Howard had six saves for the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas had a goal taken away by video review as the teams played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night.

The match was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to lightning in the area.

It was Howard's third shutout this season for Colorado (6-12-4), which is winless in its last 11 road matches — the third-longest such streak in franchise history — dating to last season.

Maximiliano Urruti had a goal disallowed after video review due to a foul committed by FC Dallas' Atiba Harris during the attacking phase leading up to the goal. It was the second match in a row that Dallas had a goal called back on video review, which was introduced in MLS beginning Aug. 5.

FC Dallas (9-5-8) is winless in its last three after a three-match win streak. It had a season-high 28 shots on Saturday.