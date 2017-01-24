LONDON — Hull says midfielder Ryan Mason is making "excellent progress" in his recovery from a skull fracture.

The 25-year-old Englishman underwent surgery after a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on Sunday in a Premier League match.

Hull says "the club can confirm that Ryan Mason continues to make excellent progress ... he will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St. Mary's Hospital over the next few days."

Hull adds there will be no further updates until there is a change in Mason's condition.