Who will be named rookie of the year?

Zach Hyman spent his rookie season playing Auston Matthews' left wing and his hoping to hear his linemate's name called when the Calder Trophy is announced on Wednesday night.

Hyman tallied 28 points in his rookie season, with Matthews playing a role in 19 of them. He believes the first-overall pick of last year's draft is deserving of being named the league's top rookie.

“He’s had an unbelievable year with a great chance of coming away with that award,” Hyman told the Toronto Sun on Tuesday. “It was fun to see him do what he did and fun playing with him.

“We’re going to remember it all, starting with his four goals (against the Ottawa Senators in his first game), entering the league with a bang like that. I got an assist on his first one and that was special for me. He’s a great player, but an awesome guy, too. He deserves everything he gets.

“People don’t really know him as a person, they just see what he does on the ice. But to know him, how humble he is... You’re just happy for a guy like that.”

Hyman drew assists on 14 of Matthews' franchise-record 40 goals as a rookie. Matthews added four goals and one assist in six playoff games.

Matthews is nominated for the award along with Winnipeg Jets sniper Patrik Laine and Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski.