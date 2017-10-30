New Jersey Devils centre Brian Boyle may be close to returning.

Head coach John Hynes told reporters Monday that he expects Boyle to play at some point during their three-game road trip that kicks off Wednesday night.

“Brian Boyle is going to come on the trip, he practised in full again today and I anticipate him getting himself back into the lineup here during the trip,” Hynes told reporters.

The Devils will take on the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday and finish Saturday at the Saddledome.

Earlier Monday, Boyle said he feels well enough to play and that it’s up to the coaching staff when he sees game action.

Boyle, 32, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last month. Over 10 NHL seasons, he has 93 goals and 76 assists in 624 games.

Hynes added that forward Kyle Palmieri (foot) will not travel with the team, while forward Marcus Johansson (lower body) is expected back in the lineup Wednesday .