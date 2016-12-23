Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Jannik Hansen sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Jets when he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Mathieu Perreault. - Canucks Twitter

No update on Jannik Hansen from coach Desjardins. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 23, 2016

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Alexei Emelin won't be in the lineup Friday after his wife gave birth to a baby girl Thursday. He didn't make the trip to Columbus, so he will sit out a second straight game. Emelin should be available to return after the holiday break. - Montreal Gazette



OTTAWA SENATORS

Roster update: The #Sens have reassigned Matt O’Connor to @SenatorsAHL. / Les #Sens ont retourné Matt O’Connor à Binghamton (LAH). — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 23, 2016

EDMONTON OILERS

#Oilers President & GM Peter Chiarelli announces Tyler Pitlick will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL (left knee). — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 23, 2016

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Marian Hossa (upper body) and Artem Anisimov (upper body) will miss Friday's game against the Avalanche. Hossa sustained the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Senators and the hope is that he will be able to return on Dec. 27. Anisimov was placed on injured reserve Thursday and the club recalled forward Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League. - Blackhawks TV

Hossa and Anisimov are both out tomorrow. #Blackhawks — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) December 22, 2016

Corey Crawford will play between the pipes on Friday in his return from an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 3. He has a 12-6-2 record, 2.27 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 20 starts this season. - Blackhawks TV



DETROIT RED WINGS

Defenceman Brendan Smith (knee) was on the ice for a full practice Thursday and may be available to return as soon as Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Smith hasn't played since Nov. 26. Forward Darren Helm (shoulder) could also be ready to play next Tuesday. Sidelined since Nov. 15 with a dislocated shoulder, Helm took part in a full practice Thursday. - Detroit Free Press

Absent from the lineup since Dec. 1 due to a sprained MCL, Justin Abdelkader (knee) skated Thursday and is getting close to being available to return. - Detroit Free Press

Defenceman Mike Green is "out for a while" with an upper-body injury, according to Detroit GM Ken Holland. The Red Wings will re-evaluate how Green feels Tuesday. - Detroit Free Press



Coach says Jared Coreau will start tonight. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/BDulyWEixa — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 23, 2016

DALLAS STARS

Roussel and Johns are both doubtful for tonight. Stars likely will dress 7 defensemen, and have Nemeth and Oleksiak back in — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 23, 2016

Kari Lehtonen first goaltender off the ice for the Stars, so it looks like he is in goal tonight vs. Los Angeles. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) December 23, 2016

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS



GAME NOTES

Sabres (32P) at Islanders (30P) - 7PM

BUF is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, OTW at home. BUF was 2-0-0 at NYI last season

NYI (12-14-6):

lost 3 straight at home, 15GA, 2/8 on PK

Tavares (0P) last 3GP, 10 shots on net

BUF (12-12-8):

0-0-3 past 3 road games, 6GF, 1/6 on PP

Ristolainen (1G, 4A) last 4 road games

Wild (44P) at Rangers (47P) - 7PM

Teams split two games last season, NYR winning at home. NYR have won 3 straight at home vs MIN

NYR (23-11-1):

4-1-0 past 5GP at home, 8GA, 14/15 on PK

Stepan (1G, 1A) last 2GP

MIN (20-8-4):

won 9 straight, 12GA, 27/29 on PK

Staal (5G, 3A) 6 game PT streak

Devils (33P) at Penguins (47P) 7PM

PIT is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, SOW at home. PIT has gone 6-1-0 past 7GP at home vs NJ

PIT (21-8-5):

7-0-1 past 8GP at home, 40GF, 8/36 on PP

Crosby (5G, 5A) has a PT in 7 of the past 8 home GP

NJ (13-13-7):

0-4-1 past 5GP on road, outscored 20-7, 2/15 on PP

Zajac (0G, 2A) last 5GP on road

Lightning (37P) at Capitals (42P) - 7PM

TB is 1-0-0 vs WSH this season, SOW at home. WSH has won 3 straight at home vs TB

WSH (19-8-4):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 1/5 on PP

Ovechkin (2G, 3A) last 10GP

TB (17-14-3):

1-5-2 past 8 road GP, 27GA, 19/29 on PK

Hedman (1G, 5A) last 3GP on road

Canadiens (46P) at Blue Jackets (48P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, 10-0 win at home. CBJ have won 2 straight at home vs MTL, 15GF

CBJ (22-5-4):

won 11 straight, 17GA, 27/34 on PK

Atkinson (7G, 6A) 8 game PT streak

MTL (21-8-4):

2-0-1 past 3 road GP, 8GF, 2/12 on PP

Pacioretty (2G, 2A) last 3 road GP

Red Wings (32P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM

FLA is 3-0-0 vs DET this season, outscoring them 11-4

FLA (15-14-5):

3-2-0 past 5GP at home, 10GF, 2/14 on PP

Jagr 4A last 2GP

DET (14-15-4):

1-4-1 past 6GP, 10GF, 1/24 on PP

Zetterberg (2A) last 2GP

Bruins (39P) at Hurricanes (35P) - 730PM

BOS is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, SOW at home. BOS has won 2 straight in CAR, 1GA in each game

CAR (14-11-7):

8-0-1 past 9GP at home, 16GA, 18/20 on PK

Skinner (3G, 1A) past 3GP

BOS (18-14-3):

3-0-3 past 6 road GP, 13GA, 19/22 on PK

Marchand (1G, 2A) past 5GP

Avalanche (23P) at Blackhawks (48P) - 830PM

CHI is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, shutout win at home. CHI has won 4 straight vs COL, 7GA

CHI (22-9-4):

5-1-0 past 6GP, 15GA, 10/11 on PK (lost last)

Panarin (5G, 7A) 6 game PT streak

COL (11-20-1):

lost 2 straight on the road, 1GF, 1/8 on PP

Duchene (2A) last 4GP on road

Kings (37P) at Stars (33P) - 830PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, OTW in DAL. LAK have won 2 straight in DAL, 9GF

DAL (13-14-7):

2-1-1 on home stand, 8GA, 9/10 on PK

Seguin (1A) last 3GP

LAK (17-13-3):

3-2-1 on road trip, 10GA, 18/18 on PK

Carter (3G) last 2GP

Canucks (31P) at Flames (36P) - 9PM

VAN is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, SOW at home. CGY has won 2 straight at home vs VAN, 12GF

CGY (17-16-2):

1-3-0 past 4GP, 16GA, 16/18 on PK

Monahan (5G, 7A) has a PT in 10 of the past 11GP

VAN (14-17-3):

lost 3 straight on the road, 15GA, 6/9 on PK

D Sedin (2G, 3A) last 5GP on the road

Maple Leafs (33P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM

ARZ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, SOW in TOR. ARZ has won 2 straight at home vs TOR

ARZ (11-17-5):

lost 3 straight, outscored 11-5, 7/12 on PK

Vrbata (1G, 5A) last 7GP at home

TOR (13-12-7):

3-1-1 past 5GP on road, 8GA, 17/17 on PK

Matthews (4G, 1A) last 5GP

Oilers (41P) at Sharks (41P) - 1030PM

SJ was 2-1-1 vs EDM last season, 1-1-0 at home

SJ (20-12-1):

5-1-0 past 6GP, 15GA, 13/17 on PK

Burns (4G, 5A) last 9GP

EDM (18-12-5):

won 3 straight, all 3-2, 3/10 on PP

McDavid (0G, 1A) last 4GP