Dec 23
Ice Chips: Canucks F Hansen sustains LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
- Jannik Hansen sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Jets when he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Mathieu Perreault. - Canucks Twitter
MONTREAL CANADIENS
- Alexei Emelin won't be in the lineup Friday after his wife gave birth to a baby girl Thursday. He didn't make the trip to Columbus, so he will sit out a second straight game. Emelin should be available to return after the holiday break. - Montreal Gazette
- Marian Hossa (upper body) and Artem Anisimov (upper body) will miss Friday's game against the Avalanche. Hossa sustained the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Senators and the hope is that he will be able to return on Dec. 27. Anisimov was placed on injured reserve Thursday and the club recalled forward Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League. - Blackhawks TV
- Corey Crawford will play between the pipes on Friday in his return from an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 3. He has a 12-6-2 record, 2.27 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 20 starts this season. - Blackhawks TV
- Defenceman Brendan Smith (knee) was on the ice for a full practice Thursday and may be available to return as soon as Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Smith hasn't played since Nov. 26. Forward Darren Helm (shoulder) could also be ready to play next Tuesday. Sidelined since Nov. 15 with a dislocated shoulder, Helm took part in a full practice Thursday. - Detroit Free Press
- Absent from the lineup since Dec. 1 due to a sprained MCL, Justin Abdelkader (knee) skated Thursday and is getting close to being available to return. - Detroit Free Press
- Defenceman Mike Green is "out for a while" with an upper-body injury, according to Detroit GM Ken Holland. The Red Wings will re-evaluate how Green feels Tuesday. - Detroit Free Press
GAME NOTES
Sabres (32P) at Islanders (30P) - 7PM
BUF is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, OTW at home. BUF was 2-0-0 at NYI last season
NYI (12-14-6):
lost 3 straight at home, 15GA, 2/8 on PK
Tavares (0P) last 3GP, 10 shots on net
BUF (12-12-8):
0-0-3 past 3 road games, 6GF, 1/6 on PP
Ristolainen (1G, 4A) last 4 road games
Wild (44P) at Rangers (47P) - 7PM
Teams split two games last season, NYR winning at home. NYR have won 3 straight at home vs MIN
NYR (23-11-1):
4-1-0 past 5GP at home, 8GA, 14/15 on PK
Stepan (1G, 1A) last 2GP
MIN (20-8-4):
won 9 straight, 12GA, 27/29 on PK
Staal (5G, 3A) 6 game PT streak
Devils (33P) at Penguins (47P) 7PM
PIT is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season, SOW at home. PIT has gone 6-1-0 past 7GP at home vs NJ
PIT (21-8-5):
7-0-1 past 8GP at home, 40GF, 8/36 on PP
Crosby (5G, 5A) has a PT in 7 of the past 8 home GP
NJ (13-13-7):
0-4-1 past 5GP on road, outscored 20-7, 2/15 on PP
Zajac (0G, 2A) last 5GP on road
Lightning (37P) at Capitals (42P) - 7PM
TB is 1-0-0 vs WSH this season, SOW at home. WSH has won 3 straight at home vs TB
WSH (19-8-4):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 1/5 on PP
Ovechkin (2G, 3A) last 10GP
TB (17-14-3):
1-5-2 past 8 road GP, 27GA, 19/29 on PK
Hedman (1G, 5A) last 3GP on road
Canadiens (46P) at Blue Jackets (48P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, 10-0 win at home. CBJ have won 2 straight at home vs MTL, 15GF
CBJ (22-5-4):
won 11 straight, 17GA, 27/34 on PK
Atkinson (7G, 6A) 8 game PT streak
MTL (21-8-4):
2-0-1 past 3 road GP, 8GF, 2/12 on PP
Pacioretty (2G, 2A) last 3 road GP
Red Wings (32P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM
FLA is 3-0-0 vs DET this season, outscoring them 11-4
FLA (15-14-5):
3-2-0 past 5GP at home, 10GF, 2/14 on PP
Jagr 4A last 2GP
DET (14-15-4):
1-4-1 past 6GP, 10GF, 1/24 on PP
Zetterberg (2A) last 2GP
Bruins (39P) at Hurricanes (35P) - 730PM
BOS is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, SOW at home. BOS has won 2 straight in CAR, 1GA in each game
CAR (14-11-7):
8-0-1 past 9GP at home, 16GA, 18/20 on PK
Skinner (3G, 1A) past 3GP
BOS (18-14-3):
3-0-3 past 6 road GP, 13GA, 19/22 on PK
Marchand (1G, 2A) past 5GP
Avalanche (23P) at Blackhawks (48P) - 830PM
CHI is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, shutout win at home. CHI has won 4 straight vs COL, 7GA
CHI (22-9-4):
5-1-0 past 6GP, 15GA, 10/11 on PK (lost last)
Panarin (5G, 7A) 6 game PT streak
COL (11-20-1):
lost 2 straight on the road, 1GF, 1/8 on PP
Duchene (2A) last 4GP on road
Kings (37P) at Stars (33P) - 830PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, OTW in DAL. LAK have won 2 straight in DAL, 9GF
DAL (13-14-7):
2-1-1 on home stand, 8GA, 9/10 on PK
Seguin (1A) last 3GP
LAK (17-13-3):
3-2-1 on road trip, 10GA, 18/18 on PK
Carter (3G) last 2GP
Canucks (31P) at Flames (36P) - 9PM
VAN is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, SOW at home. CGY has won 2 straight at home vs VAN, 12GF
CGY (17-16-2):
1-3-0 past 4GP, 16GA, 16/18 on PK
Monahan (5G, 7A) has a PT in 10 of the past 11GP
VAN (14-17-3):
lost 3 straight on the road, 15GA, 6/9 on PK
D Sedin (2G, 3A) last 5GP on the road
Maple Leafs (33P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM
ARZ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, SOW in TOR. ARZ has won 2 straight at home vs TOR
ARZ (11-17-5):
lost 3 straight, outscored 11-5, 7/12 on PK
Vrbata (1G, 5A) last 7GP at home
TOR (13-12-7):
3-1-1 past 5GP on road, 8GA, 17/17 on PK
Matthews (4G, 1A) last 5GP
Oilers (41P) at Sharks (41P) - 1030PM
SJ was 2-1-1 vs EDM last season, 1-1-0 at home
SJ (20-12-1):
5-1-0 past 6GP, 15GA, 13/17 on PK
Burns (4G, 5A) last 9GP
EDM (18-12-5):
won 3 straight, all 3-2, 3/10 on PP
McDavid (0G, 1A) last 4GP