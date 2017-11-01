2h ago
Ice Chips: Flames waive F. Hamilton
TSN.ca Staff
Leivo finally gets his big chance, practises on Kadri line
Waivers
Calgary Flames forward Freddie Hamilton and David Booth of the Detroit Red Wings were both placed on waivers Wednesday.
Hamilton, the older brother of Flames defence Dougie Hamilton, owns one assist in two games with the Flames this season. He last played on Oct. 21 and his departure from the 23-man roster could signal the return of Jaromir Jagr off injured reserve.
Booth, 32, signed with the Red Wings after spending training camp on a professional tryout. He owns no points in four games with the team this season. \
Oilers defenceman Ryan Stanton cleared waivers on Wednesday and will be assigned to the club's AHL affiliate.
Chicago Blackhawks
Cody Franson has played in just three games with the Blackhawks this season, but his ice time could see his ice time rise significantly on Wednesday after he was paired with Duncan Keith during Tuesday's practice. Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville is shuffling his pairings after an injury to Gustav Forling, left Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Franson spent practice on the top pairing with Keith, while Brent Seabrook skated with Jan Rutta. Michal Kempny and Connor Murphy formed the third pairing
“I didn’t necessarily see that coming, but I’m really excited about it,” Franson told the Chicago Tribune of playing alongside Keith. “Anytime you get a chance to play with a player of his caliber, it makes your game go up and you have to rise to the expectation and take advantage of this.”
Carolina Hurricanes
Defenceman Brett Pesce is dealing with a concussion and will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip, head coach Bill Peters announced Wednesday. The Hurricanes visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and then the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday before returning home on Nov. 7.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Andrew Shaw was absent from practice on Monday due to the flu. Shaw will, however, join the team on their trip to Minnesota for Thursday night's game.
Carey Price will start against the Wild.
Ottawa Senators
Kyle Turris was on the ice for practice Wednesday wearing a full-contact jersey. Turris missed the Senators previous three games due to a viral infection. The Senators host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun.
Practice lines Wednesday:
Pyatt Brassard Stone
Smith Turris Dzingel
Hoffman Pageau Didomenico
Burrows Thompson Rodewald
Oduya Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Claesson Wideman
Borowiecki (illness) not skating - TSN's Brent Wallace
New Jersey Devils
Cory Schneider is expected to take on his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, on Wednesday night on the forward.
Forward Brian Boyle skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice and could make his season debut on Wednesday. - The Bergen Record.
Calgary Flames
Injured winger Jaromir Jagr skated again Tuesday, but would not commit to returning Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"It’s better than before, for sure. It’s getting better and better, so see what happens tomorrow," Jagr told the Calgary Sun on Tuesday. "I just want to come back and be ready and help the team. I don’t want to just be there.
"I just want to be help."
TSN Game Notes
Flyers (13P) at Blackhawks (12P) - 8PM
Teams split 2GP last season, CHI winning at home.CHI has won 3 of past 4 at home vs PHI
CHI (5-5-2):
lost 3 straight, 6GF, 0/14 on PP
Kane (0P) last 2GP
PHI (6-5-1):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 10/13 on PK
Voracek (2G, 4A) last 4GP
Penguins (15P) at Oilers (7P) - 830PM
PIT is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, OTW at home. PIT has won 3 straight in EDM
EDM (3-6-1):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 9GF, 0/12 on PP
McDavid (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
PIT (7-5-1):
lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF in each game, 2/6 on PP
Kessel (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Devils (16P) at Canucks (14P) - 10PM
NJ was 2-0-0 vs VAN last season. NJ has won 5 straight vs VAN, 2 of the games in VAN
VAN (6-3-2):
4-0-1 past 5GP, 7GA, 15/16 on PK
Boeser (4A) last 3GP
NJ (8-2-0):
4-0-0 on the road, 20GF, 2/18 on PP
Hall (2G, 2A) last 2GP
Maple Leafs (14P) at Ducks (13P) - 10PM
ANA was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. 2GA in each game
ANA (6-4-1):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 22GF, 4/12 on PP
Cogliano (1G, 2A) last 3GP
TOR (7-5-0):
lost 3 straight, 13GA, 4/6 on PK
Matthews (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak
Predators (12P) at Sharks (12P) - 1030PM
NSH was 2-1-0 vs SJ last season. 1-1-0 in SJ
SJ (6-5-0):
won 2 straight, both by 1G, 1/7 on PP
Couture (5G, 2A) last 5GP
NSH (5-4-2):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 4/18 on PP
Forsberg (3G, 1A) last 4GP