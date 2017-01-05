Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

While the team awaits word on Brendan Gallagher, could two key Canadiens be back this weekend against the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Updates: Andrei Markov and Alex Galchenyuk will join the team tonight. They will be at practice tomorrow in Toronto. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2017

Medical update: Brendan Gallagher is returning to Montreal today. His condition will be evaluated by the team doctors. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks

Marian Hossa (upper body) will return to the Blackhawks' lineup on Thursday. - ‏@MarkLazerus, Chicago Sun-Times

Hossa indeed in tomorrow. Crawford in goal. Darling likely on Friday. #Blackhawks — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 4, 2017

Boston Bruins

Forward David Backes could be back in the lineup Thursday after he was medically cleared to return from a concussion. Coach Claude Julien said that Backes will be looked at again in the morning and then a decision will be made. - Boston Globe

Buffalo Sabres

Dmitry Kulikov is making progress in his recovery from a lingering back issue. "Seeing some improvement, seeing some good things and hopefully moving forward I'll get a better read on that situation when we get back," coach Dan Bylsma said. "But he's improving, which is a good sign for possibly getting back out on the ice." ... William Carrier didn't skate with the team Wednesday because of the flu and his status for Thursday's game versus Chicago is uncertain. ... After skipping Wednesday's practice to receive some maintenance, defenceman Jake McCabe is expected to play Thursday night. ... Centre Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) may be available to return to action as early as Thursday night. He was back on the ice at Wednesday's practice just 10 days after having an emergency appendectomy. "It felt great to be back with the guys," O'Reilly said. "It feels like it has been months since I've been around. It's nice to get out there. I feel 100 percent. It's just a matter of making sure everybody is on board and feeling safe." - Buffalo News



Florida Panthers

Seth Griffith sustained a concussion Wednesday night, according to interim coach Tom Rowe. He left the game in the first period after a hit from Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers. "It was a dirty hit, but Ehlers, he deliberately did it," Rowe said of the play that looked like interference. "I don't care what anyone says. I saw it on video; it's a dirty hit." - Miami Herald



Tampa Bay Lightning

Ben Bishop (lower body) took part in an on-ice workout Wednesday. He is just over two weeks into his projected three-to-four week timetable for a return to the lineup and appears to be progressing on target. - Tampa Bay Times



New Jersey Devils

Andy Greene (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game. Greene was initially thought to have an eye issue from a deflected shot on Tuesday, but that has been ruled out. Instead his problem might be around his wrist. The Devils summoned Seth Helgeson, who will likely play if Greene can't. - The Bergen Record



New York Rangers

Marc Staal (upper body) is doubtful for Saturday's game. Staal was a late scratch from Wednesday's contest due to the ailment. - The Bergen Record



Philadelphia Flyers

Mark Streit (shoulder) has been cleared for contact. Streit will likely accompany the Flyers when they travel to Columbus for Sunday's game and Buffalo on Tuesday. It's not clear though if he'll end up playing in either of those contests. - The Bergen Record

WAIVERS

Matthew Nieto (Sharks) claimed by Colorado off waivers

Mark Alt (Flyers) was placed on waivers

Anton Khudobin (Bruins) cleared waivers