3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs D Streit clears waivers
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock's Carrick and stick approach
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Mark Streit claired waivers on Friday and has been loaned to the Laval Rockets of the American Hockey League. Streit was minus-2 in two games with the Canadiens this season.
Forward Alex Galchenyuk missed practice Friday with flu-like symptoms. Head coach Claude Julien said it was "too early" to know if he'll play Saturday against the Leafs. Defenceman David Schlemko, who's out with a hand injury, has been sent to the Rockets for a conditioning stint. - John Lu, TSN
Friday's Practice Lines
F
Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen
Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher
Hudon - Danault - Shaw
De La Rose - Mitchell - Hemsky
D
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
Morrow
G
Price
Montoya
Need To Know: Leafs vs. Canadiens
Last Leafs win vs. Montreal - Jan. 18, 2014
- 14 straight wins by Montreal
- 5 wins past regulation
- 7 wins in Montreal
- 46 GF, Montreal
- 27 GF, Toronto
- 10/52 on PP for Montreal
- 7/46 on PP for Toronto
Last Leafs win in Montreal - Oct. 1, 2013
- 8 straight wins by Montreal at home vs. Toronto
- 2 wins past regulation
- 26 GF, Montreal
- 12 GF, Toronto
- 8/32 on PP for Montreal
- 2/29 on PP for Toronto
Carey Price's last 11 starts vs. Toronto
- Record: 11-0-0
- GAA: 1.88
- SV%: .944
- SO: 1
- 7 of the wins by 1G
Calgary Flames
Forward Curtis Lazar was on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan at practice on Friday. - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Edmonton Oilers
Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl missed practice again Friday with a swollen eye. His status for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators is still up in the air, says head coach Todd McLellan. “The swelling has come down in the eye and he has a bit of vision in it,” McLellan said Thursday. “But it wasn’t safe to put him on the ice (Thursday) and it’s not something we’re going to fool around with until he’s 100 per cent ready to come back.” Winger Drake Caggiula missed his fifth straight practice as well. - Edmonton Sun
Friday's Oilers Practice Lines
F
Maroon-McDavid-Yamamoto
Lucic-RNH-Kassian
Jokinen-Strome-Slepyshev
Khaira-Letestu-Pakarinen
Ottawa Senators
Veteran blueliner Johnny Oduya could return to action either Friday against the Calgary Flames or Saturday against the Oilers. Oduya, who signed with the team over the summer, suffered an undisclosed injury in the season opener. "You never know. Right now, we’re waiting for a phone call to see where he’s at but I know he was doing much, much, much better,” coach Guy Boucher said. “We’re getting closer and closer. We’ll see for (Friday), maybe (Saturday) and I’d say at worst, the very worst, Tuesday (against the Canucks at home).” Backup goalie Mike Condon will start either Friday or Saturday for the Sens. - Ottawa Citizen
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured defenceman Connor Carrick says he's feeling better and should be able to play vs. Habs. - Kristen, Shilton, TSN
Friday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
F
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Martin-Moore-Brown
D
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Carrick
Rosen-Polak
Los Angeles Kings
Forward Kyle Clifford is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. - Los Angeles Times