Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman David Schlemko, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, could make his Habs debut Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old has been out since the first day of training camp with a bruised hand. “I’m close,” Schlemko told the Montreal Gazette. “I’m not a trainer and I haven’t been cleared (to play), but I’m hoping for Saturday.” - Montreal Gazette

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Nick Schmaltz has missed the last two contests with an upper-body injury, but head coach Joel Quenneville is hoping he'll be ready to go Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. - Chicago Sun-Times