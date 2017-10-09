Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Fehr-Brown

Rielly-Hainesy

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Rosen

Polak Carrick

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks will start Anton Forsberg in net Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chicago plays in Montreal Tuesday night and Corey Crawford has dominated the Habs over the course of his career. He is 7-0-2 with a .951 save percentage against Montreal.

Edmonton Oilers

After goaltender Cam Talbot was pulled in the second period against the Canucks, he is looking to bounce back against the Jets. He gets the start between the pipes tonight. Here are the lines:

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl

Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Slepyshev

Jokinen-Strome-Kassian

Pakarin-Letestu-Yamamoto

Klefbom-Larsson

Russell-Benning

Nurse-Gryba

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will start goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for the first time this season. He replaced Steve Mason in the second period of the season-opener against the Maple Leafs.

Here are the lines:

Ehlers-Scheiffele-Wheeler

Perrault-Little-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Petan

Tanev-Lowry-Dano

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Trouba

Enstrom-Myers

Hellebuyck

WAIVERS

The New York Rangers claimed forward Adam Cracknell on waivers from the Dallas Stars.

The 32-year-old played in 69 games last season for the Stars and posted 10 goals and six assists. He has also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues over the course of his NHL career.

Michael Bournival cleared waivers for the Tampa Bay Lightning.