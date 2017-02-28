Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Richard Bachman and forward Borna Rendulic from the AHL Utica Comets. Bachman, 29, has appeared in 26 games with the Comets this season, posting a record of 12-11-3 along with a .909 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average. - Team release

Ben Hutton and Markus Granlund, who were both showing symptoms of the mumps, will both play tonight against the Red Wings after tests came back negative. Sven Bärtschi practiced, but isn’t ready to play. Chris Tanev, who also had mumps symptoms, didn't skate, but worked out at the arena. Michael Chaput tested positive for mumps and didn't practice. - Farhan Lalji, TSN

Canucks' Projected Lines vs. Wings

Forwards

Daniel-Henrik-Hansen

Boucher-Horvat-Eriksson

Granlund-Sutter-Megna

LaBate-Gaunce-Grenier

Defence

Edler-Stecher

Sbisa-Larsen

Hutton-Biega

Goalies

Miller

Bachman

Calgary Flames

Flames' Projected Lines vs. Kings

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backland-Frolik

Versteeg-Bennett-Brouwer

Bouma-Stajan-Chiasson

Defence

Giordano-Hamilton

Brodie-Stone

Bartkowski-Engelland

Goalies

Elliott - starter

Johnson

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have returned forward Josh Ho-Sang to the American Hockey League just hours after recalling him under emergency conditions.

#Isles Transaction: Josh Ho-Sang has been returned on loan to Bridgeport (emergency conditions not terminated). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 28, 2017

Ho-Sang has 10 goals and 36 points in 48 games for the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, this season.

If Ho-Sang appears in a game for the Islanders, it will be his first in the NHL. The Islanders don't play again until Thursday, when they take on the Dallas Stars.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Toby Enstrom will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury. In other news, forwards Marko Dano and Andrew Copp have been cleared for contact while defenceman Tyler Myers could return to the ice before the end of the regular season. - Winnipeg Sun

Washington Capitals

Capitals fans won't have to wait long to see new acquisition Kevin Shattenkirk in the lineup. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Shattenkirk will arrive in New York Tuesday and be in the lineup against the Rangers Tuesday night.

Caps GM says Shattenkirk will arrive later today in New York and plans to be in the lineup tonight for Washington. #CapsNYR #RockTheRed — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 28, 2017

The Capitals also announced they have placed Andre Burakovsky to the longterm injured reserve, and recalled Riley Barber and Jakub Vrana from their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. Burakovsky will be eligible to return March 9.

#Caps have placed forward Andre Burakovsky on LTIR. He will be eligible to return on March 9. — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) February 28, 2017

Also, defenceman Brooks Orpik is out with a lower-body injury and forward T.J. Oshie is doubtful with an upper-body injury for tonight's clash against the New York Rangers. - Washington Post

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Yanni Gourde to their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

We have reassigned Yanni Gourde to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/EgCIIS5hF9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 28, 2017

Waivers

Other players waived on Tuesday include Joseph Cramarossa (ANA), Marc-André Bergeron (CBJ), Jyrki Jokipakka (CGY), Mike Weber (MIN), Chris DiDomenico (OTT) and Gabriel Dumont (TB). - Pierre LeBrun, TSN

Big waiver list today: Cramarossa (Ana), M-A Bergeron (CBJ), Jokipakka (Cgy), M. Weber (Min), Didomenico (Ott), E. Fehr (Pit), Dumont (TB) — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Game Notes

Coyotes (51P) at Bruins (70P) - 7PM

BOS is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning in ARZ. BOS has won 3 straight at home vs ARZ, 2GA

BOS (32-24-6):

won 2 straight, both on road, 10GF, 2/3 on PP

Marchand (2G, 3A) last 2GP

ARZ (22-32-7):

lost 2 straight on the road, 11GA, 7/8 on PK

Vrbata (4G, 7A) 9 game PT streak

Predators at Sabres (62P) - 7PM

BUF is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW in NSH. NSH has won 5 straight in BUF

BUF (26-26-10):

lost 3 straight, outscored 13-6, 1/9 on PP

Eichel (1G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

NSH (31-22-9):

won 3 straight, 14GF, 5/11 on PP

Forsberg (8G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

Capitals (89P) at Rangers (82P) - 7PM

NYR are 2-0-0 vs WSH this season, 1-0-0 at home. NYR have gone 1-1-1 last 3 at home vs WSH

NYR (40-20-2):

3-1-1 past 5GP, 11GF, 0/11 on PP

Zuccarello (1A) last 4GP

WSH (41-13-7):

2-2-1 past 5GP, 11GF, 2/12 on PP

Ovechkin (1G, 2A) last 5GP

Avalanche (37P) at Flyers (63P) - 7PM

PHI is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, winning in COL. PHI has won 4 of their past 5 at home vs COL (lost last)

PHI (28-26-7):

2-6-1 past 9GP, 13GF, 5/28 on PP

Voracek (2G, 1A) last 4GP

COL (17-40-3):

2-7-1 past 10GP, 18GF, 2/22 on PP

Duchene (0P) last 3GP, 6 shots

Blue Jackets (83P) at Canadiens (76P) - 730PM

CBJ are 2-0-0 vs MTL this season, 1GA, both games at home. CBJ have won 4 straight vs MTL

MTL (34-21-8):

won 2 straight, both on the road, 5GA, 3/4 on PK

Pacioretty (3G) last 2GP, 1P shy of 400 career

CBJ (39-16-5):

won 2 straight, outscoring opponent 12-2, 2/2 on PK

Atkinson (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Hurricanes (58P) at Panthers (66P) - 730PM

CAR is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. FLA has won 3 at home vs CAR

FLA (28-23-10):

lost 3 straight, 6GF, 4/10 on PP

Trocheck (0P) last 3GP, 10 shots

CAR (25-25-8):

1-5-1 past 7GP, outscored 22-8, 3/19 on PP

Skinner (2G, 1A) last 5GP

Oilers (74P) at Blues (67P) - 8PM

EDM is 2-0-0 vs STL this season. EDM 1-0-0 in STL, OTW.

STL (31-25-5):

lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/7 on PP

Tarasenko (0P) last 2GP

EDM (33-22-8):

lost 2 straight, both on the road, 5GF, 2/4 on PP

McDavid (3G, 8A) last 8GP

Wild (86P) at Jets (62P) - 8PM

MIN is 3-0-0 vs WPG this season, 1-0-0 in WPG.

WPG (28-29-6):

3-0-2 past 5GP, 18GF, 1/15 on PP

Laine (7G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

MIN (40-14-6):

coming off a 5-2-1 home stand, 26GF, 8/23 on PP

Granlund (4G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

Penguins (82P) at Stars (58P) - 830PM

PIT is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. DAL has won 3 straight at home vs PIT, 2 shutouts.

DAL (24-20-10):

3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 17GF, 3/14 on PP

Seguin (2G, 8A) last 6GP

PIT (38-14-8):

8-1-3 past 12GP, 26GA, 31/36 on PK

Crosby (3G) has scored in 3 straight games

Kings (65P) at Flames (70P) - 9PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, shutout win at home. LAK have won 2 straight in CGY

CGY (33-26-4):

won 4 straight, all on the road, 16GF, 1/7 on PP

Gaudreau (2G, 6A) last 4GP

LAK (30-27-5):

2-4-1 past 7GP, 16GF, 2/17 on PP

Carter (1G, 1A) last 5GP

Red Wings (58P) at Canucks (58P) - 10PM

DET is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, winning at home. VAN has gone 1-1-1 past 3GP at home vs DET

VAN (26-29-6):

lost 2 straight, outscored 7-3, 1/4 on PK

Horvat (1A) last 3GP

DET (24-26-10):

2-5-1 past 8GP, 26GA, 20/25 on PK

Zetterberg (1G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

Maple Leafs (69P) at Sharks (79P) - 1030PM

SJ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, SOW in TOR. SJ has won 3 straight at home vs TOR, outscoring them 16-3

SJ (36-18-7):

3-1-5 last 9GP, 28GF, 4/25 on PP

Burns (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

TOR (28-20-13):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 8GA, 11/13 on PK

Matthews (3G, 5A) last 5GP