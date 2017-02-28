6h ago
Ice Chips: Hutton, Granlund to play vs. Wings
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Richard Bachman and forward Borna Rendulic from the AHL Utica Comets. Bachman, 29, has appeared in 26 games with the Comets this season, posting a record of 12-11-3 along with a .909 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average. - Team release
Ben Hutton and Markus Granlund, who were both showing symptoms of the mumps, will both play tonight against the Red Wings after tests came back negative. Sven Bärtschi practiced, but isn’t ready to play. Chris Tanev, who also had mumps symptoms, didn't skate, but worked out at the arena. Michael Chaput tested positive for mumps and didn't practice. - Farhan Lalji, TSN
Canucks' Projected Lines vs. Wings
Forwards
Daniel-Henrik-Hansen
Boucher-Horvat-Eriksson
Granlund-Sutter-Megna
LaBate-Gaunce-Grenier
Defence
Edler-Stecher
Sbisa-Larsen
Hutton-Biega
Goalies
Miller
Bachman
Calgary Flames
Flames' Projected Lines vs. Kings
Forwards
Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland
Tkachuk-Backland-Frolik
Versteeg-Bennett-Brouwer
Bouma-Stajan-Chiasson
Defence
Giordano-Hamilton
Brodie-Stone
Bartkowski-Engelland
Goalies
Elliott - starter
Johnson
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders have returned forward Josh Ho-Sang to the American Hockey League just hours after recalling him under emergency conditions.
Ho-Sang has 10 goals and 36 points in 48 games for the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, this season.
If Ho-Sang appears in a game for the Islanders, it will be his first in the NHL. The Islanders don't play again until Thursday, when they take on the Dallas Stars.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Toby Enstrom will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury. In other news, forwards Marko Dano and Andrew Copp have been cleared for contact while defenceman Tyler Myers could return to the ice before the end of the regular season. - Winnipeg Sun
Washington Capitals
Capitals fans won't have to wait long to see new acquisition Kevin Shattenkirk in the lineup. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Shattenkirk will arrive in New York Tuesday and be in the lineup against the Rangers Tuesday night.
The Capitals also announced they have placed Andre Burakovsky to the longterm injured reserve, and recalled Riley Barber and Jakub Vrana from their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. Burakovsky will be eligible to return March 9.
Also, defenceman Brooks Orpik is out with a lower-body injury and forward T.J. Oshie is doubtful with an upper-body injury for tonight's clash against the New York Rangers. - Washington Post
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Yanni Gourde to their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.
Waivers
Other players waived on Tuesday include Joseph Cramarossa (ANA), Marc-André Bergeron (CBJ), Jyrki Jokipakka (CGY), Mike Weber (MIN), Chris DiDomenico (OTT) and Gabriel Dumont (TB). - Pierre LeBrun, TSN
Game Notes
Coyotes (51P) at Bruins (70P) - 7PM
BOS is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning in ARZ. BOS has won 3 straight at home vs ARZ, 2GA
BOS (32-24-6):
won 2 straight, both on road, 10GF, 2/3 on PP
Marchand (2G, 3A) last 2GP
ARZ (22-32-7):
lost 2 straight on the road, 11GA, 7/8 on PK
Vrbata (4G, 7A) 9 game PT streak
Predators at Sabres (62P) - 7PM
BUF is 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW in NSH. NSH has won 5 straight in BUF
BUF (26-26-10):
lost 3 straight, outscored 13-6, 1/9 on PP
Eichel (1G, 6A) 6 game PT streak
NSH (31-22-9):
won 3 straight, 14GF, 5/11 on PP
Forsberg (8G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
Capitals (89P) at Rangers (82P) - 7PM
NYR are 2-0-0 vs WSH this season, 1-0-0 at home. NYR have gone 1-1-1 last 3 at home vs WSH
NYR (40-20-2):
3-1-1 past 5GP, 11GF, 0/11 on PP
Zuccarello (1A) last 4GP
WSH (41-13-7):
2-2-1 past 5GP, 11GF, 2/12 on PP
Ovechkin (1G, 2A) last 5GP
Avalanche (37P) at Flyers (63P) - 7PM
PHI is 1-0-0 vs COL this season, winning in COL. PHI has won 4 of their past 5 at home vs COL (lost last)
PHI (28-26-7):
2-6-1 past 9GP, 13GF, 5/28 on PP
Voracek (2G, 1A) last 4GP
COL (17-40-3):
2-7-1 past 10GP, 18GF, 2/22 on PP
Duchene (0P) last 3GP, 6 shots
Blue Jackets (83P) at Canadiens (76P) - 730PM
CBJ are 2-0-0 vs MTL this season, 1GA, both games at home. CBJ have won 4 straight vs MTL
MTL (34-21-8):
won 2 straight, both on the road, 5GA, 3/4 on PK
Pacioretty (3G) last 2GP, 1P shy of 400 career
CBJ (39-16-5):
won 2 straight, outscoring opponent 12-2, 2/2 on PK
Atkinson (2G, 1A) last 2GP
Hurricanes (58P) at Panthers (66P) - 730PM
CAR is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. FLA has won 3 at home vs CAR
FLA (28-23-10):
lost 3 straight, 6GF, 4/10 on PP
Trocheck (0P) last 3GP, 10 shots
CAR (25-25-8):
1-5-1 past 7GP, outscored 22-8, 3/19 on PP
Skinner (2G, 1A) last 5GP
Oilers (74P) at Blues (67P) - 8PM
EDM is 2-0-0 vs STL this season. EDM 1-0-0 in STL, OTW.
STL (31-25-5):
lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/7 on PP
Tarasenko (0P) last 2GP
EDM (33-22-8):
lost 2 straight, both on the road, 5GF, 2/4 on PP
McDavid (3G, 8A) last 8GP
Wild (86P) at Jets (62P) - 8PM
MIN is 3-0-0 vs WPG this season, 1-0-0 in WPG.
WPG (28-29-6):
3-0-2 past 5GP, 18GF, 1/15 on PP
Laine (7G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
MIN (40-14-6):
coming off a 5-2-1 home stand, 26GF, 8/23 on PP
Granlund (4G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Penguins (82P) at Stars (58P) - 830PM
PIT is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. DAL has won 3 straight at home vs PIT, 2 shutouts.
DAL (24-20-10):
3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 17GF, 3/14 on PP
Seguin (2G, 8A) last 6GP
PIT (38-14-8):
8-1-3 past 12GP, 26GA, 31/36 on PK
Crosby (3G) has scored in 3 straight games
Kings (65P) at Flames (70P) - 9PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, shutout win at home. LAK have won 2 straight in CGY
CGY (33-26-4):
won 4 straight, all on the road, 16GF, 1/7 on PP
Gaudreau (2G, 6A) last 4GP
LAK (30-27-5):
2-4-1 past 7GP, 16GF, 2/17 on PP
Carter (1G, 1A) last 5GP
Red Wings (58P) at Canucks (58P) - 10PM
DET is 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, winning at home. VAN has gone 1-1-1 past 3GP at home vs DET
VAN (26-29-6):
lost 2 straight, outscored 7-3, 1/4 on PK
Horvat (1A) last 3GP
DET (24-26-10):
2-5-1 past 8GP, 26GA, 20/25 on PK
Zetterberg (1G, 4A) 3 game PT streak
Maple Leafs (69P) at Sharks (79P) - 1030PM
SJ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, SOW in TOR. SJ has won 3 straight at home vs TOR, outscoring them 16-3
SJ (36-18-7):
3-1-5 last 9GP, 28GF, 4/25 on PP
Burns (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
TOR (28-20-13):
2-0-2 last 4GP, 8GA, 11/13 on PK
Matthews (3G, 5A) last 5GP