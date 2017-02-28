Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have recalled forward Joshua Ho-Sang under emergency conditions.

Ho-Sang has 10 goals and 36 points in 48 games for the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, this season.

If Ho-Sang appears in a game for the Islanders, it will be his first in the NHL. The Islanders don't play again until Thursday, when they take on the Dallas Stars.

Washington Capitals

Capitals fans won't have to wait long to see new acquisition Kevin Shattenkirk in the lineup. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Shattenkirk will arrive in New York Tuesday and be in the lineup against the Rangers Tuesday night.

The Capitals also announced they have placed Andre Burakovsky to the longterm injured reserve, and recalled Riley Barber and Jakub Vrana from their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. Burakovsky will be eligible to return March 9.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Yanni Gourde to their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.