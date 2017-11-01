Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Injured winger Jaromir Jagr skated again Tuesday, but will not be returning Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday.

"It’s better than before, for sure. It’s getting better and better, so see what happens tomorrow," Jagr told the Calgary Sun on Tuesday. "I just want to come back and be ready and help the team. I don’t want to just be there.

"I just want to be help."

Waivers

Calgary Flames forward Freddie Hamilton and David Booth of the Detroit Red Wings were both placed on waivers Wednesday.

Hamilton, the older brother of Flames defenceman Dougie Hamilton, owns one assist in two games with the Flames this season. He last played on Oct. 21 and his departure from the 23-man roster could signal the return of Jaromir Jagr off injured reserve.

Booth, 32, signed with the Red Wings after spending training camp on a professional tryout. He owns no points in four games with the team this season. \

Oilers defenceman Ryan Stanton cleared waivers on Wednesday and will be assigned to the club's AHL affiliate.

Chicago Blackhawks

Cody Franson has played in just three games with the Blackhawks this season, but his ice time could see his ice time rise significantly on Wednesday after he was paired with Duncan Keith during Tuesday's practice. Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville is shuffling his pairings after an injury to Gustav Forling, left Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Franson spent practice on the top pairing with Keith, while Brent Seabrook skated with Jan Rutta. Michal Kempny and Connor Murphy formed the third pairing

“I didn’t necessarily see that coming, but I’m really excited about it,” Franson told the Chicago Tribune of playing alongside Keith. “Anytime you get a chance to play with a player of his caliber, it makes your game go up and you have to rise to the expectation and take advantage of this.”

Winnipeg Jets

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck will get the start between the pipes Thursday against the Dallas Stars. Forward Mathieu Perreault, who has been out since mid-October with a lower-body injury, skated on his own for the first time this season. Forward Adam Lowry (out since Oct. 13) took part in full contact practice and could be ready to go Saturday against the Habs. - Brian Munz, TSN

Maurice confirms Hellebuyck will start in goal tomorrow for #NHLJets vs #DallasStars. Perreault skated for the 1st time on his own today. — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 1, 2017

Adam Lowry (@ALowsyPlayer17) took part in full contact #NHLJets practice today. Hopeful to play Saturday vs #CanadiensMTL at the earliest. — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 1, 2017

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Brett Pesce is dealing with a concussion and will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip, head coach Bill Peters announced Wednesday. The Hurricanes visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and then the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday before returning home on Nov. 7.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Andrew Shaw was absent from practice on Monday due to the flu. Shaw will, however, join the team on their trip to Minnesota for Thursday night's game.

Carey Price will start against the Wild.

Ottawa Senators

Kyle Turris was on the ice for practice Wednesday wearing a full-contact jersey. Turris missed the Senators previous three games due to a viral infection. The Senators host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun.

Practice lines Wednesday:

Pyatt Brassard Stone

Smith Turris Dzingel

Hoffman Pageau Didomenico

Burrows Thompson Rodewald

Oduya Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Claesson Wideman

Borowiecki (illness) not skating - TSN's Brent Wallace

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider is expected to take on his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, on Wednesday night on the forward.

Forward Brian Boyle skated on the fourth line during Tuesday's practice and will make his season debut on Wednesday. - The Bergen Record.

TSN Game Notes

Flyers (13P) at Blackhawks (12P) - 8PM

Teams split 2GP last season, CHI winning at home.CHI has won 3 of past 4 at home vs PHI

CHI (5-5-2):

lost 3 straight, 6GF, 0/14 on PP

Kane (0P) last 2GP

PHI (6-5-1):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 17GA, 10/13 on PK

Voracek (2G, 4A) last 4GP

Penguins (15P) at Oilers (7P) - 830PM

PIT is 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, OTW at home. PIT has won 3 straight in EDM

EDM (3-6-1):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 9GF, 0/12 on PP

McDavid (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

PIT (7-5-1):

lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF in each game, 2/6 on PP

Kessel (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

Devils (16P) at Canucks (14P) - 10PM

NJ was 2-0-0 vs VAN last season. NJ has won 5 straight vs VAN, 2 of the games in VAN

VAN (6-3-2):

4-0-1 past 5GP, 7GA, 15/16 on PK

Boeser (4A) last 3GP

NJ (8-2-0):

4-0-0 on the road, 20GF, 2/18 on PP

Hall (2G, 2A) last 2GP

Maple Leafs (14P) at Ducks (13P) - 10PM

ANA was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. 2GA in each game

ANA (6-4-1):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 22GF, 4/12 on PP

Cogliano (1G, 2A) last 3GP

TOR (7-5-0):

lost 3 straight, 13GA, 4/6 on PK

Matthews (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

Predators (12P) at Sharks (12P) - 1030PM

NSH was 2-1-0 vs SJ last season. 1-1-0 in SJ

SJ (6-5-0):

won 2 straight, both by 1G, 1/7 on PP

Couture (5G, 2A) last 5GP

NSH (5-4-2):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 8GF, 4/18 on PP

Forsberg (3G, 1A) last 4GP