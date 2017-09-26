3h ago
Ice Chips: Kuznetsov on the power play?
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 1, Maple Leafs 5
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Washington Capitals
The trade of forward Marcus Johansson to the New Jersey Devils opened up a spot on the Capitals' power play. Evgeny Kuznetsov may fill it according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.
"Caps' legit top PP is practicing. Looks like Kuznetsov is indeed getting Johansson's old spot with that group," she tweeted Tuesday morning.
Florida Panthers
No. 10 overall pick Owen Tippett will take the ice at the BB&T Center in Florida for the first time Monday night as the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
"Really excited. It's good to finally skate here," Tippett said.
Tippett played on the road last week as the Panthers visited the Nashville Predators, picking up an assist in just shy of 15 minutes of ice time.
Tippett survived the Panthers' latest round of cuts Monday when the Panthers trimmed their roster to 32 players.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs hit the ice Tuesday morning following their 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens the night before. Up-and-comer Miro Aaltonen was on the top line at practice with Connor Brown and Matt Martin. Here are the rest of the lines from the first practice of their morning skate:
Martin-Aaltonen-Brown
Rychel-Mueller-Kapanen
Johnsson-Greening-Soshnikov
Lindberg-Smith-Grundstrom
Marincin-Carrick
Rosen-Hall
Valiev-Polak
Paliotta-LoVerde
The lines in the second practice were:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Leivo-Moore-Fehr
Rielly-Hainesy
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Dermott
Nielsen-Liljegren
Vegas Golden Knights
Tuesday marks a special day for the Golden Knights as they will play their first game ever at T-Mobile Arena. Canadian goaltender Calvin Pickard will start in net. Vadim Shipachyov, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault will start as their top unit.
The Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have placed forward Tyler Randall on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to Belleville. Chris VandeVelde has also been released from his PTO.
Philadelphia Flyers
Monday night, the Flyers went with Michal Neuvirth in net and Tuesday they will turn to off-season acquisition Brian Elliott according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Here are the Blue Jackets' lines as they take on the St. Louis Blues at home:
Milano-Thurkauf-Abramov
Dubois-Sedlak-Bjorkstrand
Calvert-Scott-Motte
Hannikainen-Mitchell-Moutrey
Murray-Savard
Kukan-Nutivaara
Harrington-Carlsson
Korpisalo
Bobrovsky
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have signed defenceman Brennan Menell to an entry-level contract, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota. He will be assigned to Iowa.
Russo notes that if Menell is able to earn a top six role in Iowa, he'll turn pro. If he can't, he'll be returned to Lethbridge for an overage year.
New York Rangers
The Rangers are expected to start free agent acquisition Ondrej Pavelec in net Tuesday night, they announced Monday.