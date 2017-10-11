Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Connor Carrick will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury. Swedish rookies Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman will form the team's third pair for the second straight game. Dominic Moore is expected to return to the lineup as the team's fourth-line centre, while Eric Fehr returns to the press box. - Mark Masters.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Mike Smith missed practice due to a maintenance day on Tuesday but will start against the Los Angeles Kings.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Kyle Palmieri took part in practice with the Devils on Tuesday and coach John Hynes labelled him a game-day decision Wednesday's clash with the Maple Leafs. Palmieri is dealing with a lower-bdoy injury.

Cory Schneider is expected to start for the Devils, he is 2-0 with a .955 save percentage to start the season. - The Bergen Record.

Buffalo Sabres

Practice lines Wednesday

Girgensons-Eichel-Pominville

Kane-O'Reilly-Okposo

Pouliot-Larsson-Reinhart

Griffith-Josefson-Nolan

Scandella-Risto

Beaulieu-Tennyson

McCabe-Gorges

Antipin & Moulson skating as a pair as well - Team Twitter.

Detroit Red Wings

X-Rays on defenceman Danny DeKeyser came back negative on Tuesday after the defenceman blocked a shot against the Dallas Stars. He is considered day-to-day. Niklas Kronwall, who is yet to play this season, could make his debut on Thursday night after dealing with a groin injury. If Kronwall can't play, Luke Witkowski is an option to drop back to the blueline. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press.