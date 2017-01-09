Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have assigned fourth overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi to the American Hockey League and have recalled winger Anton Slepyshev. The 18-year-old Finn has just one goal and seven assists over 28 games this season with the Oilers. In other news, Edmonton placed goalie Jonas Gustavsson on waivers. - Team Tweet

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Paul Byron will make his return to the lineup Monday against the Capitals after sitting out one game due to an upper-body injury. Head coach Michel Therrien says Andrew Shaw, Andrei Markov and Alex Galchenyuk are close, but remain day-to-day. - John Lu, TSN

Calgary Flames

Troy Brouwer (broken finger) says he is ahead of schedule for his return. Brouwer was week-to-week after breaking his finger just before the Christmas break. - Calgary Sun

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets placed goalie Curtis McElhinney on waivers Monday morning. Anton Forsberg has been recalled. - Team Tweet

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov is still three weeks away from returning to action, according to head coach Tom Rowe. Barkov has been out since Dec. 28 when he suffered a lower-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Seth Griffith, who's missed the last two contests with a concussion, might be able to return with the week. - Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Pittsburgh Penguins

Injured goalie Matt Murray is likely to return to practice this week after being sidelined since Dec. 28 with a lower-body injury. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Washington Capitals

Forwards Tim Wilson (lower-body) and T.J. Oshie (upper-body) are both questionable for Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. The team has called up winger Paul Carey from the minors to help fill the possible void. - CSN Mid-Atlantic

GAME NOTES

Panthers (42P) at Devils (40P) - 7PM

FLA is 2-0-0 vs NJ this season, both wins at home, teams split 2GP in NJ last season

NJ (16-17-8):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 6GA, 2/5 on PK

Hall (0P) last 3GP

FLA (17-16-8):

2-3-3 past 8GP, 14GF, 4/29 on PP

Jagr (1G, 3A) last 4GP

Capitals (55P) at Canadiens (56P) - 730PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs WSH this season, winning at home. WSH is 10-0-2 past 12GP in MTL

MTL (25-9-6):

won 3 straight, 11GF, 4/11 on PP, all on the road

Pacioretty (4G) has scored in 3 straight games

WSH (25-9-5):

won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 20-8, 25/27 on PK (last 2 by shutout)

Ovechkin (1G, 1A) last 4GP, 4P shy of 1000 career

Flames (46P) at Jets (41P) - 8PM

CGY is 1-0-0 vs WPG this season, winning at home. WPG has won 2 straight at home vs CGY, 1GA in each game

WPG (19-20-3):

lost 2 straight at home, 11GA, 3/6 on PK

Scheifele (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

CGY (22-18-2):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 13GF, 6/16 on PP

Gaudreau (1G, 1A) last 3GP

Stars (40P) at Kings (44P) - 1030PM

DAL is 1-0-1 vs LAK this season, both games at home. Teams split 2GP in LA last season

LAK (20-16-4):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 10GA, 9/11 on PK

Carter (3G, 3A) last 4GP

DAL (16-16-8):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 11GA, 2/8 on PK

Seguin (4G, 3A) last 6G