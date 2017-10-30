Sens happy with record, but feel they could be better

Edmonton Oilers

Rookie Kailer Yamamoto moved up to the Oilers' top-six in practice on Thursday, skating a on a line with Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Yamamoto served as a a healthy scratch in each of the Oilers' past two games. The 19-year-old owns three assists in seven games this season.

On defence, Darnell Nurse moved up to the team's top pairing, skating with Adam Larsson. Oscar Klefbom was bumped down to the second pairing with Matt Benning.

On the power play, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid swtiched units. McDavid joined the group of Drake Caggiula, Mark Letestu, Patrick Maroon and Klefbom, with Yamamoto also seeing reps. While Draisaitl worked with Ryan Strome, Nugent-Hopkins, Lucic and Benning. - TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Monday Practice Lines (per team Twitter):

Lucic-RNH-Yamamoto

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl

Pakarinen-Letestu-Kassian

Caggiula-Strome-Slepyshev

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs' lines were back to usual at Monday's skate after James van Riemsdyk and Matt Martin missed Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Frederick Andersen will make his 11th start of the season against the San Jose Sharks Monday night.

Projected lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Brown

Extra: Leivo, Kapanen

Phildelphia Flyers

Both centre Nolan Patrick and defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere were labelled day-to-day by general manager Ron Hextall on Monday. Gostisbehere sustained an upper-body injury on Saturday night on a hit by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov. Patrick has been sidelined since Oct. 24 due to an upper-body injury.

Defenceman Samuel Morin, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, is dealing with a nagging injury and his status for Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes will be decided in the afternoon. If Morin can't play Monday, the team will recall defenceman Mark Alt. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.

They will go with goaltender Brian Elliott Monday night reports Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Al Montoya will get the nod Monday night when the Habs take on the Ottawa Senators. Montoya hasn't played since he allowed five goals against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 18. This will be his second start of the year.

Here is a look at the Montreal lines from their morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Lehkonen - Drouin - Byron

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - McCarron - Mitchell

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Benn

Davidson - Petry

Montoya

Price

Scratches: De La Rose, Morrow

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Danny DeKeyser (ankle) suffered a setback in physical drills Monday and is expected to miss one to three weeks, head coach Jeff Blashill said.

In three games this season, he has no goals or assists.

Ottawa Senators

The team recalled Max McCormick from the AHL's Belleville Bulls on Monday, but he will not play on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sens going 11-7. McCormick will be a healthy scratch. #Sens vs #Habs tonight @7:30pm et — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 30, 2017

Head coach Guy Boucher also confirmed that Kyle Turris would miss his third straight game on Monday night due to a viral infection, but is hopeful to have him back in time for Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Boucher says he is “hoping” Turris is available for Thursday. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 30, 2017

Craig Anderson will start in net Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Anderson is 4-1-3 this season and owns a .913 save percentage with a 2.67 goals against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets do not know yet if they will have forward Cam Atkinson Monday night when they take on the Boston Bruins. Atkinson left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the third period. Head coach John Tortorella did not provide an update on the 28-year-old.

Forward Tyler Motte was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday. Motte owns five goals and two assists in seven games with the Monsters this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Ryan Getzlaf left Sunday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period after taking a deflected puck to the face and did not return. The Ducks said Getzlaf would be evaluated on Monday. The 32-year-old missed five games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. He owns one goal and seven points through six games with the Ducks this season. The team is already without Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa due to injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

Defenceman Shea Theodore has been called up and is expected to join the Golden Knights Monday while Jason Garrison will report to Chicago.

Oscar Dansk will against the New York Islanders on Monday night, the team announced. Dansk is 3-0 to start the season with a .959 save percentage and a 1.35 goals against average.

New York Islanders

It looks like the Islanders will roll out the same lineup they had in their 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. - Brian Compton, NHL.com.

Arizona Coyotes

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood will get the start Monday night in his Coyotes debut. Wedgewood was acquired Saturday from the New Jersey Devils for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Louis Domingue has cleared waivers. In seven games so far this season, he is 0-6 with a. .856 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have officially recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the AHL. In four games with the Tuscon Roadrunners this season, he is 3-0-0 with a save percentage of .884.

St. Louis Blues

Goaltender Jake Allen will get the start for the Blues Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings, reports Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Colorado Avalanche

Centre Alexander Kerfoot was able to play Saturday but didn’t any ice time. Kerfoot suffered an upper-body injury Friday when they took on the Vegas Golden Knights. In 11 games this year, he has three goals and three assists. - The Denver Post

TSN Game Notes

Marleau Sharks Franchise Rankings

GP 1493 1st

G 508 1st

P 1082 1st

A 574 2nd

Monday's Matchups:

Knights (16P) at Islanders (13P) - 7PM

First meeting

NYI (6-4-1):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 23GF, 5/18 on PP

Tavares (7G, 3A) last 4GP (two hat-tricks last 3GP)

VGK (8-1-0):

won 5 straight, all at home, outscoring opponent 22-9, 5/22 on PP

Neal (1G, 3A) last 5GP

Coyotes (1P) at Flyers (12P) - 7PM

ARZ was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season. Both wins by 1G

PHI (6-5-0):

1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 4GF, 1/13 on PP

Voracek (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

ARZ (0-10-1):

0-6-0 on road, 27GA, 11/15 on PK

Keller (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

Bruins (10P) at Blue Jackets (14P) - 7PM

BOS was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-1-0 at CBJ

CBJ (7-4-0):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 12GF, 2/14 on PP

Calvert (3G) last 4GP

BOS (4-3-2):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, 5/15 on PP

Marchand (199 career goals), 6G, 5A last 7GP

Canadiens (7P) at Senators (15P) - 730PM

MTL was 3-1-1 vs OTT last season. 1-0-1 in OTT, both games shootouts

OTT (5-1-5):

2-0-3 past 5GP, 21GF, 3/15 on PP

Stone (4G, 2A) last 4GP

MTL (3-7-1):

lost 5 straight on the road, outscored 24-6, 2/21 on PP

Drouin (3A) last 5GP

Lightning (19P) at Panthers (9P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP this season, FLA winning at home. FLA has won 5 straight at home vs TB

FLA (4-5-1):

2-1-1 last 4GP, 15GF, 4/17 on PP

Dadonov (4G, 2A) last 4GP

TB (9-2-1):

3-0-1 last 4 road GP, 14GF, 3/13 on PP

Stamkos (1G, 10A) in 5 road GP, 2A in each road GP

Kings (19P) at Blues (19P) - 8PM

STL was 2-1-0 vs LAK last season, 1-0-0 at home. STL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK, 1GA

STL (9-2-1):

5-0-1 past 6GP, 22GF, 2/17 on PP

Schwartz (5G, 3A) last 7GP

LAK (9-1-1):

won 3 straight, all on the road, 3GA, 8/8 on PK

Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 2GP

Stars (12P) at Canucks (13P) - 10PM

DAL was 2-0-1 vs VAN last season, 1-0-1 in VAN. DAL has gone 6-0-1 last 7GP in VAN

VAN (6-3-1):

won 4 straight, 5GA, 11/11 on PK

Boeser (4A) last 3GP

DAL (6-5-0):

1-2-0 past 3GP, all on road, 9GF, 5/11 on PP (won last)

Benn (5G, 4A) last 5GP

Maple Leafs (14P) at Sharks (10P) - 1030PM

SJ was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. SJ has won 4 straight at home vs TOR, outscoring them 19-4

SJ (5-5-0):

coming off a 3-2-0 road trip, 10GA, 19/20 on PK

Couture (5G, 1A) last 4GP

TOR (7-4-0):

3-1-0 on the road, 16GF, 3/10 on PP (lost last)

Matthews (4G, 3A) on the road this season