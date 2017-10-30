5h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers shake up lines at practice
TSN.ca Staff
Sens happy with record, but feel they could be better
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
Rookie Kailer Yamamoto moved up to the Oilers' top-six in practice on Thursday, skating a on a line with Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Yamamoto served as a a healthy scratch in each of the Oilers' past two games. The 19-year-old owns three assists in seven games this season.
On defence, Darnell Nurse moved up to the team's top pairing, skating with Adam Larsson. Oscar Klefbom was bumped down to the second pairing with Matt Benning.
On the power play, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid swtiched units. McDavid joined the group of Drake Caggiula, Mark Letestu, Patrick Maroon and Klefbom, with Yamamoto also seeing reps. While Draisaitl worked with Ryan Strome, Nugent-Hopkins, Lucic and Benning. - TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Monday Practice Lines (per team Twitter):
Lucic-RNH-Yamamoto
Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl
Pakarinen-Letestu-Kassian
Caggiula-Strome-Slepyshev
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs' lines were back to usual at Monday's skate after James van Riemsdyk and Matt Martin missed Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Frederick Andersen will make his 11th start of the season against the San Jose Sharks Monday night.
Projected lines:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Extra: Leivo, Kapanen
Phildelphia Flyers
Both centre Nolan Patrick and defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere were labelled day-to-day by general manager Ron Hextall on Monday. Gostisbehere sustained an upper-body injury on Saturday night on a hit by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov. Patrick has been sidelined since Oct. 24 due to an upper-body injury.
Defenceman Samuel Morin, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, is dealing with a nagging injury and his status for Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes will be decided in the afternoon. If Morin can't play Monday, the team will recall defenceman Mark Alt. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.
They will go with goaltender Brian Elliott Monday night reports Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Al Montoya will get the nod Monday night when the Habs take on the Ottawa Senators. Montoya hasn't played since he allowed five goals against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 18. This will be his second start of the year.
Here is a look at the Montreal lines from their morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre courtesy of TSN's John Lu:
Lehkonen - Drouin - Byron
Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw
Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher
Galchenyuk - McCarron - Mitchell
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Benn
Davidson - Petry
Montoya
Price
Scratches: De La Rose, Morrow
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Danny DeKeyser (ankle) suffered a setback in physical drills Monday and is expected to miss one to three weeks, head coach Jeff Blashill said.
In three games this season, he has no goals or assists.
Ottawa Senators
The team recalled Max McCormick from the AHL's Belleville Bulls on Monday, but he will not play on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
Head coach Guy Boucher also confirmed that Kyle Turris would miss his third straight game on Monday night due to a viral infection, but is hopeful to have him back in time for Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.
Craig Anderson will start in net Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Anderson is 4-1-3 this season and owns a .913 save percentage with a 2.67 goals against average.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets do not know yet if they will have forward Cam Atkinson Monday night when they take on the Boston Bruins. Atkinson left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the third period. Head coach John Tortorella did not provide an update on the 28-year-old.
Forward Tyler Motte was recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Monday. Motte owns five goals and two assists in seven games with the Monsters this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Forward Ryan Getzlaf left Sunday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period after taking a deflected puck to the face and did not return. The Ducks said Getzlaf would be evaluated on Monday. The 32-year-old missed five games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury. He owns one goal and seven points through six games with the Ducks this season. The team is already without Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves, Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa due to injury.
Vegas Golden Knights
Defenceman Shea Theodore has been called up and is expected to join the Golden Knights Monday while Jason Garrison will report to Chicago.
Oscar Dansk will against the New York Islanders on Monday night, the team announced. Dansk is 3-0 to start the season with a .959 save percentage and a 1.35 goals against average.
New York Islanders
It looks like the Islanders will roll out the same lineup they had in their 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. - Brian Compton, NHL.com.
Arizona Coyotes
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood will get the start Monday night in his Coyotes debut. Wedgewood was acquired Saturday from the New Jersey Devils for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
Louis Domingue has cleared waivers. In seven games so far this season, he is 0-6 with a. .856 save percentage.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes have officially recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the AHL. In four games with the Tuscon Roadrunners this season, he is 3-0-0 with a save percentage of .884.
St. Louis Blues
Goaltender Jake Allen will get the start for the Blues Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings, reports Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Colorado Avalanche
Centre Alexander Kerfoot was able to play Saturday but didn’t any ice time. Kerfoot suffered an upper-body injury Friday when they took on the Vegas Golden Knights. In 11 games this year, he has three goals and three assists. - The Denver Post
TSN Game Notes
Marleau Sharks Franchise Rankings
GP 1493 1st
G 508 1st
P 1082 1st
A 574 2nd
Monday's Matchups:
Knights (16P) at Islanders (13P) - 7PM
First meeting
NYI (6-4-1):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 23GF, 5/18 on PP
Tavares (7G, 3A) last 4GP (two hat-tricks last 3GP)
VGK (8-1-0):
won 5 straight, all at home, outscoring opponent 22-9, 5/22 on PP
Neal (1G, 3A) last 5GP
Coyotes (1P) at Flyers (12P) - 7PM
ARZ was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season. Both wins by 1G
PHI (6-5-0):
1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 4GF, 1/13 on PP
Voracek (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak
ARZ (0-10-1):
0-6-0 on road, 27GA, 11/15 on PK
Keller (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
Bruins (10P) at Blue Jackets (14P) - 7PM
BOS was 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 1-1-0 at CBJ
CBJ (7-4-0):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 12GF, 2/14 on PP
Calvert (3G) last 4GP
BOS (4-3-2):
2-0-2 last 4GP, 13GF, 5/15 on PP
Marchand (199 career goals), 6G, 5A last 7GP
Canadiens (7P) at Senators (15P) - 730PM
MTL was 3-1-1 vs OTT last season. 1-0-1 in OTT, both games shootouts
OTT (5-1-5):
2-0-3 past 5GP, 21GF, 3/15 on PP
Stone (4G, 2A) last 4GP
MTL (3-7-1):
lost 5 straight on the road, outscored 24-6, 2/21 on PP
Drouin (3A) last 5GP
Lightning (19P) at Panthers (9P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP this season, FLA winning at home. FLA has won 5 straight at home vs TB
FLA (4-5-1):
2-1-1 last 4GP, 15GF, 4/17 on PP
Dadonov (4G, 2A) last 4GP
TB (9-2-1):
3-0-1 last 4 road GP, 14GF, 3/13 on PP
Stamkos (1G, 10A) in 5 road GP, 2A in each road GP
Kings (19P) at Blues (19P) - 8PM
STL was 2-1-0 vs LAK last season, 1-0-0 at home. STL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK, 1GA
STL (9-2-1):
5-0-1 past 6GP, 22GF, 2/17 on PP
Schwartz (5G, 3A) last 7GP
LAK (9-1-1):
won 3 straight, all on the road, 3GA, 8/8 on PK
Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 2GP
Stars (12P) at Canucks (13P) - 10PM
DAL was 2-0-1 vs VAN last season, 1-0-1 in VAN. DAL has gone 6-0-1 last 7GP in VAN
VAN (6-3-1):
won 4 straight, 5GA, 11/11 on PK
Boeser (4A) last 3GP
DAL (6-5-0):
1-2-0 past 3GP, all on road, 9GF, 5/11 on PP (won last)
Benn (5G, 4A) last 5GP
Maple Leafs (14P) at Sharks (10P) - 1030PM
SJ was 2-0-0 vs TOR last season. SJ has won 4 straight at home vs TOR, outscoring them 19-4
SJ (5-5-0):
coming off a 3-2-0 road trip, 10GA, 19/20 on PK
Couture (5G, 1A) last 4GP
TOR (7-4-0):
3-1-0 on the road, 16GF, 3/10 on PP (lost last)
Matthews (4G, 3A) on the road this season