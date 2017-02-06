Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Carl Hagelin was diagnosed on a concussion on Saturday and is currently in the league's concussion protocol. He skated on his own Monday.

At #Pens practice, Mike Sullivan says Carl Hagelin was diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday and he's going through the protocol now. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 6, 2017

Evgeni Malkin will not return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Flames. He remains out with a lower-body injury, but head coach Mike Sullivan said the team is encouraged by his progress.

Coach Sullivan on Malkin: “Geno will not play tomorrow. He was in a non-contact jersey today but we are very encouraged with his progress." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 6, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Centre Frans Nielsen has been placed on the injured reserve.

#RedWings placed Frans Nielsen (shoulder) on short term IR and activated Steve Ott. Nielsen out at least next 2 games. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 6, 2017

Nielsen hasn't played since February 3rd against the New York Islanders after he suffered an upper-body injury.

With the move, the Wings have activated Steve Ott. The 34-year-old has been sidelined since January 12th with a shoulder injury. He has 56 penalty minutes and four points in 37 games this season.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said the team will also be without Niklas Kronwall for at least two more games.

Jeff Blashill says Red Wings will be without Frans Nielsen & Niklas Kronwall for "at least a couple more games." — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 6, 2017

Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny will return to the lineup tonight against the St. Louis Blues, while Matt Read will take his spot as a healthy scratch. Shayne Gostisbehere will join Read in the press box as a fellow healthy scratch. Gostisbehere last played on Jan. 31. - NHL.com.

Michael Neuvirth starts in goal.

Travis Konecny in for Flyers, Matt Read, Shayne Gostisbehere out. Michal Neuvirth in goal — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) February 6, 2017

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres claimed Derek Grant off waivers from the Nashville Predators. Grant began his season with the Sabres before being waived and picked up by Nashville.

Nashville Predators

The Preds have swapped goalies with their AHL affiliate. G Juuse Saros has been called up to the big club, while G Marek Mazanec has been sent back down to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Juuse Saros is heading back to Nashville, the AHL transaction page says. Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 6, 2017

Mazanec didn't appear in a game for the Predators during his stint. He hasn't played since December 8th and hasn't started since for the team since November 15th.

Saros on the other hand has a 5-3-2 at the NHL level this year with a 1.79 goals against average and .941 save percentage.

St. Louis Blues

After being called up on Sunday, F Kenneth Agostino skated on a line with Jori Lehtera and David Perron during Monday's practice.

Agostino was called up after it was announced Robby Fabbri would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Agostino had 60 points in 48 games with St. Louis's AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves.

Dmitrij Jaskin was also moved onto a line with Jaden Schwartz and Patrik Berglund at Monday's morning skate.

TSN Game Notes

Sabres (51P) at Devils (54P) - 7PM

NJ is 2-0-0 vs BUF this season, 1-0-0 at home

NJ (22-21-10):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 12GF, 3/6 on PP

Hall (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

BUF (21-20-10):

lost 2 straight on the road, 9GA, 5/6 on PK

Eichel (2G, 0A) last 6GP

Blues (55P) at Flyers (59P) - 7PM

STL is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, winning at home. PHI has won 3 straight at home vs STL

PHI (26-20-7):

1-1-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 2/10 on PP

Voracek (0G, 1A) last 4GP

STL (25-22-5):

3-2-0 past 5GP on road, 11GA, 15/19 on PK

Tarasenko (1G, 2A) last 8GP on road

Maple Leafs (57P) at Islanders (54P)- 7PM

NYI are 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, 5-1 win at home. NYI have won 2 of past 3 at home vs TOR

NYI (22-18-10):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 5GA in each game, 5/5 on PK

Tavares (9G, 7A) last 11GP

TOR (24-17-9):

2-3-0 on road trip, 18GA, 7/11 on PK

Marner (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak