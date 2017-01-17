Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Forward Mika Zibanejad, who's been sidelined the last 25 games with a broken fibula, is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. The 23-year-old has five goals and 10 assists over 19 games this season with New York, his first season with the club. - Team Tweet

AV says with @MikaZibanejad's return, Oscar Lindberg will be a healthy scratch tonight. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 17, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

There's a good change injured forward Darren Helm (shoulder) will return to action this weekend, according to general manager Ken Holland. Helm last played on Nov. 15. - Ansar Khan, MLive.com

#RedWings expect Darren Helm (shoulder) back on weekend, Ken Holland said, so Friday or Sunday. Not sure on Niklas Kronwall (groin). — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) January 17, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Martin Marincin returned to full practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-December when he suffered a lower-body injury. He practiced Monday in a no-contact red jersey. - Mark Masters, TSN

Martin Marincin taking part in Leafs morning skate and wearing a regular jersey for first time since injury — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 17, 2017

Nashville Predators

The team claimed defenceman Brad Hunt off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. Hunt, 28, has five points over nine games this season with the Blues. - Bob McKenzie, TSN

In other news, the Preds placed defenceman Petter Granberg on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and assigned winger Kevin Fiala to the minors. - Team Website