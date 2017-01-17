3h ago
Ice Chips: Rangers' Zibanejad ready to go
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New York Rangers
Forward Mika Zibanejad, who's been sidelined the last 25 games with a broken fibula, is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. The 23-year-old has five goals and 10 assists over 19 games this season with New York, his first season with the club. - Team Tweet
Detroit Red Wings
There's a good change injured forward Darren Helm (shoulder) will return to action this weekend, according to general manager Ken Holland. Helm last played on Nov. 15. - Ansar Khan, MLive.com
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Martin Marincin returned to full practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-December when he suffered a lower-body injury. He practiced Monday in a no-contact red jersey. - Mark Masters, TSN
Nashville Predators
The team claimed defenceman Brad Hunt off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. Hunt, 28, has five points over nine games this season with the Blues. - Bob McKenzie, TSN
In other news, the Preds placed defenceman Petter Granberg on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and assigned winger Kevin Fiala to the minors. - Team Website