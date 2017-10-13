1h ago
Ice Chips: Schlemko sent for conditioning
TSN.ca Staff
Galchenyuk absent from practice with flu-like symptoms, status for Saturday up in the air
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alex Galchenyuk missed practice Friday with flu-like symptoms. Defenceman David Schlemko, who's out with a hand injury, has been sent to the Lavel Rockets of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint. - John Lu, TSN
Friday's Practice Lines
F
Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen
Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher
Hudon - Danault - Shaw
De La Rose - Mitchell - Hemsky
D
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
Morrow
G
Price
Montoya
Edmonton Oilers
Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl missed practice again Thursday with a swollen eye. His status for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators is still up in the air, says head coach Todd McLellan. “The swelling has come down in the eye and he has a bit of vision in it,” said McLellan. “But it wasn’t safe to put him on the ice (Thursday) and it’s not something we’re going to fool around with until he’s 100 per cent ready to come back.” Winger Drake Caggiula missed his fourth straight practice as well. - Edmonton Sun
Ottawa Senators
Veteran blueliner Johnny Oduya could return to action either Friday against the Calgary Flames or Saturday against the Oilers. Oduya, who signed with the team over the summer, suffered an undisclosed injury in the season opener. "You never know. Right now, we’re waiting for a phone call to see where he’s at but I know he was doing much, much, much better,” coach Guy Boucher said. “We’re getting closer and closer. We’ll see for (Friday), maybe (Saturday) and I’d say at worst, the very worst, Tuesday (against the Canucks at home).” Backup goalie Mike Condon will start either Friday or Saturday for the Sens. - Ottawa Citizen
Toronto Maple Leafs
Friday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
F
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Martin-Moore-Brown
D
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Carrick
Rosen-Polak
Los Angeles Kings
Forward Kyle Clifford is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. - Los Angeles Times