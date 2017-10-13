Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Galchenyuk missed practice Friday with flu-like symptoms. Defenceman David Schlemko, who's out with a hand injury, has been sent to the Lavel Rockets of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint. - John Lu, TSN

Friday's Practice Lines

F

Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Shaw

De La Rose - Mitchell - Hemsky

D

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

Morrow

G

Price

Montoya

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl missed practice again Thursday with a swollen eye. His status for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators is still up in the air, says head coach Todd McLellan. “The swelling has come down in the eye and he has a bit of vision in it,” said McLellan. “But it wasn’t safe to put him on the ice (Thursday) and it’s not something we’re going to fool around with until he’s 100 per cent ready to come back.” Winger Drake Caggiula missed his fourth straight practice as well. - Edmonton Sun

Ottawa Senators

Veteran blueliner Johnny Oduya could return to action either Friday against the Calgary Flames or Saturday against the Oilers. Oduya, who signed with the team over the summer, suffered an undisclosed injury in the season opener. "You never know. Right now, we’re waiting for a phone call to see where he’s at but I know he was doing much, much, much better,” coach Guy Boucher said. “We’re getting closer and closer. We’ll see for (Friday), maybe (Saturday) and I’d say at worst, the very worst, Tuesday (against the Canucks at home).” Backup goalie Mike Condon will start either Friday or Saturday for the Sens. - Ottawa Citizen

Toronto Maple Leafs

Friday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

F

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Moore-Brown

D

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen-Polak

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Kyle Clifford is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. - Los Angeles Times