Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are in New Jersey tonight. Craig Andersen has started the last two games, but Mike Condon looks to get the call tonight.

Condon is in the starters net for the morning skate. — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) February 16, 2017

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider starts in goal for the Devils as they host the Senators tonight. Schneider is 12-6-3 with a 2.42 GAA at the Prudential Center this season.

Cory Schneider will start for the Devils vs. the Senators on Thursday. Beau Bennett might play, while Kyle Quincey is still day-to-day — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) February 15, 2017

Beau Bennett returns tonight for Devils. Joseph Blandisi comes out. Bennett starts on fourth line. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) February 16, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby looks for career point 1,000 tonight as the Pens host the Jets.

#Pens lines:

Kunitz-Crosby-Guentzel

Wilson-Malkin-Hornqvist

Cullen-Bonino-Kessel

Kuhnhackl-Rowney-Fehr



Hagelin is rotating in on D



-MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 16, 2017

Crosby said his mom flew in to Pittsburgh last night to hopefully see 1000th. She had a hard time getting in earlier due to weather at home. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 16, 2017

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempke is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday as the Kings host Arizona.

Kempe skated alongside Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli during practice on Wednesday. Kempe was the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft. He has 19 points in 43 AHL games this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal against the Sabres tonight.

Pickard has lost his last three starts, while allowing 11 goals. On the season, the Avalanche netminder has nine wins, a 3.02 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Avalanche have lost 8 of their last 10 games.

Buffalo Sabres

#Sabres lines:

Bailey-ROR-Okposo

Kane-Eichel-Reinhart

Foligno-ERod-Gionta

Moulson-Grant-Ennis



Deslauriers is rotating w/ Moulson — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) February 16, 2017