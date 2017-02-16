4h ago
Ice Chips: Schneider vs Condon tonight
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators are in New Jersey tonight. Craig Andersen has started the last two games, but Mike Condon looks to get the call tonight.
New Jersey Devils
Cory Schneider starts in goal for the Devils as they host the Senators tonight. Schneider is 12-6-3 with a 2.42 GAA at the Prudential Center this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby looks for career point 1,000 tonight as the Pens host the Jets.
Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempke is set to make his NHL debut on Thursday as the Kings host Arizona.
Kempe skated alongside Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli during practice on Wednesday. Kempe was the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft. He has 19 points in 43 AHL games this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal against the Sabres tonight.
Pickard has lost his last three starts, while allowing 11 goals. On the season, the Avalanche netminder has nine wins, a 3.02 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Avalanche have lost 8 of their last 10 games.
Buffalo Sabres