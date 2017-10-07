2h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Karlsson out vs. Wings
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Captain Erik Karlsson is still recovering from off-season ankle surgery and will not be in the lineup Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. "I'm not going to play tonight. It's going to be day-to-day here," he said after the morning skate. The 27-year-old also said he wasn't sure if he'll travel with the team on their upcoming West coast road trip. - Brent Wallace, TSN
The team recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old Hamilton native has played in 11 NHL games, recording a single assist.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Projected Lines vs. Rangers - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Moore-Brown
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Carrick
Anaheim Ducks
Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will likely miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss the opener on Thursday. Forward Patrick Eaves and goalie Ryan Miller, who are both on the injured reserve, will be eligible to return Wednesday. - The Orange County Register
Boston Bruins
Third-year forward Noel Acciari will miss the next six weeks after suffering a broken left index finger from blocking a shot. - Joe Haggerty, NBC Sports Boston
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenceman Cody Franson, who was signed by the team this week after a successful professional tryout, will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday when Chicago plays the Columbus Blue Jackets. Centre Tanner Kero is questionable with an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday. - Chicago Tribune
Colorado Avalanche
Promising defenceman Nikita Zadorov was scratched for the Avs' season opener on Thursday, but will be in the lineup Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. - Denver Post