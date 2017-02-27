2h ago
Ice Chips: Stamkos could return this season
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Bolts captain Steven Stamkos has been out for the last 3.5 months after undergoing knee surgery in mid-November, but could return before the end of the regular season, according to general manager Steve Yzerman. "Everything is moving along really well," the GM said Monday morning. There is still no timetable for his return to game action. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
The Lightning claimed forward Greg McKegg off waivers Monday. The 24-year-old has three goals and three assists over 31 games this season with the Panthers. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN
New Jersey Devils
Defenceman Kyle Quincey will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Quincey, 31, has four goals and 12 points in 53 games with the Devils this season, his first in New Jersey. Quincey is 19th on TSN's Trade Bait List. - Mike Morreale, NHL.com
In other team news, forward P.A. Parenteau was hurt Saturday night when he blocked a shot against the New York Rangers. As a result, the 33-year-old will be unable to play Monday night against the Canadiens. Parenteau will be a free-agent at season's end. - Mike Morreale, NHL.com
New York Islanders
Forward Andrew Ladd did not practice with the club Monday morning due to a bad back, but should be ready for Thursday's clash against the Dallas Stars. Also, centre Alan Quine has an upper-body injury, but it doesn't sound like it will be long term. - Arthur Staple, NewsDay
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Jackets claimed centre Zac Dalpe off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. The 27-year-old has one goal and two assists over nine games this season with the Wild. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN
Winnipeg Jets
Jets' Practice Lines
Forwards
Ehlers-Little-Wheeler
Perreault-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Stafford-Petan-Thorburn
Dano-Copp
Defence
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Morrissey-Chiarot
Stuart-Postma
Melchiori-Trouba
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Pavelec