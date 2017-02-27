Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts captain Steven Stamkos has been out for the last 3.5 months after undergoing knee surgery in mid-November, but could return before the end of the regular season, according to general manager Steve Yzerman. "Everything is moving along really well," the GM said Monday morning. There is still no timetable for his return to game action. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

#tblightning Yzerman said there's a chance Steven Stamkos plays this season. "Everything is moving along really well." No date set. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) February 27, 2017

The Lightning claimed forward Greg McKegg off waivers Monday. The 24-year-old has three goals and three assists over 31 games this season with the Panthers. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN

Tampa Bay claims Greg McKegg off waivers from Florida; Columbus claims Zac Dalpe from Minnesota; Carter and Pulkkinen clear waivers — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 27, 2017

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Kyle Quincey will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Quincey, 31, has four goals and 12 points in 53 games with the Devils this season, his first in New Jersey. Quincey is 19th on TSN's Trade Bait List. - Mike Morreale, NHL.com

Kyle Qiuincey being held out of game tonight. Healthy scratch — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) February 27, 2017

Ok being told not healthy scratch but just being held out on Quincey with deadline two days away — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) February 27, 2017

In other team news, forward P.A. Parenteau was hurt Saturday night when he blocked a shot against the New York Rangers. As a result, the 33-year-old will be unable to play Monday night against the Canadiens. Parenteau will be a free-agent at season's end. - Mike Morreale, NHL.com

Just told by Devils PR that Parenteau was injured after blocking a shot vs the Rangers on Saturday. So there's that. He's out tonight — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) February 27, 2017

New York Islanders

Forward Andrew Ladd did not practice with the club Monday morning due to a bad back, but should be ready for Thursday's clash against the Dallas Stars. Also, centre Alan Quine has an upper-body injury, but it doesn't sound like it will be long term. - Arthur Staple, NewsDay

Weight: Quine (upper) being evaluated, doesn't seem long term. Ladd's back acted up, should be OK for Thursday. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) February 27, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets claimed centre Zac Dalpe off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. The 27-year-old has one goal and two assists over nine games this season with the Wild. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN

Winnipeg Jets

Jets' Practice Lines

Forwards

Ehlers-Little-Wheeler

Perreault-Scheifele-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Stafford-Petan-Thorburn

Dano-Copp

Defence

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Morrissey-Chiarot

Stuart-Postma

Melchiori-Trouba

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Pavelec