Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Bolts captain Steven Stamkos, who missed most of last season after having November knee surgery, will return to action Friday night against the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old scored nine goals and added 11 assists over 17 games in 2016-17. Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson, Victor Hedman, Alexander Killorn and Ryan Callahan will also be in the lineup for the first this preseason. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

Toronto Maple Leafs

Projected Lines vs. Buffalo Sabres - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown

Martin-Mueller-Lindberg

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Borgman-Dermott

Nielsen-Holl

LoVerde-Polak

Calgary Flames

Fifth-year centre Sean Monahan missed practice Thursday for maintenance, but will be in the lineup Friday night when the Flames host the Arizona Coyotes. Winger Matthew Tkachuk skated alone Thursday after missing time with a sore hip. - Calgary Sun

Minnesota Wild

Veteran forward Zach Parise has missed the entire training camp so far due to a back injury, but is slated to practice for the first time on Friday. The 33-year-old scored 19 goals and added 23 assists for 42 points in 69 games last season, his lowest point total since the shortened 2012-13 season. - Rachel Blount, Minneapolis Star Tribune